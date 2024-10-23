In a statement, the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban Jagadish G has said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure and in the interest of students.

In response to the India Meteorological Department's ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rainfall in the city, the Bengaluru Urban district administration has announced a holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres on Wednesday, October 23, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students.

According to reports, private companies have been urged to permit their employees to work from home for the day. The Karnataka government stated that this advisory aims to ensure the safety of individuals working in the IT (Information Technology), BT (Biotech), and private sectors.

Check top updates on Bengaluru rain:

1. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rainfall in Bengaluru for Wednesday.

2. The city had already been reeling under incessant rains for the past four days. Widespread flooding was reported from several residential areas in the city as heavy rains turned roads into virtual rivers.

3. On Tuesday, the overnight downpour surpassed records for the highest rain in 24 hours in the past couple of decades.

4. Students must note that the colleges and the ITIs will observe a normal day and will function as usual.

5. At least five people were killed in separate rain-related incidents in Bengaluru; While three labourers died in a building collapse after the downpour

6. Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban Jagadish G declared a school holiday on Wednesday. However, he said in a statement, that all the colleges and ITIs in the city will function as usual, with a general instruction of not using dilapidated and weak buildings to avoid accidents.

7. Local authorities said that 241 mm of rainfall was recorded in the past week, more than double the normal for the period.

8.Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed to evacuate people from the flooded areas