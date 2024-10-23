According to the statement, the company has been allotted 1,000 acres of land in Watad Industrial Area of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra to develop Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC).

Reliance Infrastructure on Tuesday said it will set up the largest integrated project for manufacturing of explosives, ammunition and small arms in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra and will invest over Rs 10,000 crore in the project over the next 10 years.



Reliance Infrastructure through its subsidiaries has exported defence equipment worth more than Rs 1,000 crore over a period of time, it added.



DADC will be the largest greenfield project in the defence sector in India by any private sector company.



The statement said the projects envisage potential joint ventures with up to six leading global defence companies.

"Ammunition range to include small, medium & large caliber and terminally guided munition (TGM)," the statement said, adding the small arms portfolio will address export markets in both civil and military applications.



Reliance Infrastructure's wholly-owned subsidiaries Jai Armaments Ltd and Reliance Defence Ltd already have the license from the government for manufacturing arms and ammunition.



Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) and Thales Reliance Defence Systems (TRDS) export 100 per cent of their production.



