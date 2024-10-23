This actor was left devasted when he was rejected for small role, later he played the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series.

Sometimes, it takes a lot of hard work to land a job, but other times, one project can make you famous. Today, we're talking about an actor who started by begging for small roles and eventually caught everyone’s attention.

This actor is Taha Shah Badussha, who plays Tajdar in the show Heeramandi. In an interview with The Indian Express, the casting director, Shruti Mahajan, shared that she initially offered him a smaller role as Bajraj. After his screen test, she called to tell him he hadn’t been chosen for that role, and he was left devasted and started doing ‘drama.’

Rejected for a small role

She said, “Taha was cast through multiple rounds of auditions. And Taha being Taha, he kept calling me saying he wanted to be a part of Heeramandi, he was in touch with me for a long while. Initially, I asked Taha if he would like to audition for a character part and he said, Aap mera audition lekar Mr Bhansali ko dikha do bas (You just take my audition and show it to Mr Bhansali).”

She added, “He did some sort of magic in the auditions that Mr Bhansali loved. He asked me to audition Taha for Tajdar.”

Selected to play the lead role

Shruti further mentioned, “I called him up and told him that the character role was not working for him, and he, being full of drama, started saying how he has struggled for years and now he is not even getting a part like this. ‘Mera luck hi kharab he,’ he mentioned. Then I told him that there was another part, if he would like to audition for, we had multiple rounds of auditions and look tests for Tajdar and the rest is history.”

Left studies to become an actor

Taha Shah Badussha was born in Abu Dhabi on November 19, 1987. He started studying business at the American University of Sharjah but dropped out after a semester because it wasn't right for him. For the next three years, he tried modeling while also working on his own business.

Worked with SharaddhKapoor, Katrina Kaif

Then, he moved to Mumbai and joined an acting school, where he met his teacher, Naresh Panchal. Just nine months after moving, he got his first movie role alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ka The End but the film failed at box office.

After Luv Ka The End, Taha worked on films like Ranchi Diaries, Barkha, and Gippy, which was directed by Karan Johar. However, he gained more fame for his supporting role in Baar Baar Dekho, starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra.