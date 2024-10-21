Remo D'Souza and Lizelle issue joint statement after allegations of cheating dance troupe of Rs 11.6 crore.

Choreographer Remo D’Souza and his wife Lizelle recently grabbed headlines when reports of a case being filed against them for allegedly defrauding a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore surfaced online. Now, the couple have finally broken their silence on the same.

On Monday, Rem D’Souza and Lizelle took to their Instagram and issued a statement expressing their disappointment about the allegations being "published". He even requested the people to ‘not spread rumours’ in the joint statement.

The statement read, “It has come to our notice through media reports that some complaint has been registered alleging fraud in regards to a certain dance troupe. It's disheartening that such information has been published. We would like to request everyone to abstain from spreading rumours before ascertaining true facts."

They further assured to cooperate with the authorities and wrote, “We shall put our case forward in due time and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in every way possible as we have done so far. We would like to thank our family, friends, and fans for the outpouring of love and continuous support. Love always Lizelle & Remo.”

According to PTI, a case was filed against Remo, Lizelle, and five others for allegedly cheating a dance troupe of ₹11.96 crore. Based on a complaint by a 26-year-old dancer, a case was registered at Mira Road police station on October 16 under sections 465 (forgery), 420 (cheating), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, PTI cited a police official as saying. The other accused in the case are Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, Frame Production Company, Vinod Raut, a policeman, and Ramesh Gupta.

As per the FIR, the complainant and his troupe alleged being cheated between 2018 and July 2024. The troupe performed and won a Television show, and the accused allegedly posed as if the group was theirs and claimed the prize money of Rs 11.6 crore.

