Rajkummar Rao shared an incident from his struggle days in which he was duped of Rs 10000 in Delhi

Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor appeared on The Great Kapil Sharma Show when they were promoting Mr & Mrs Mahi. While talking to Kapil Sharma, Rajkummar Rao revealed that he was once scammed in Delhi.

The actor shared an incident from his struggle days in which he was duped of Rs 10000 in Delhi. He said, “It was the most difficult task for me to get a chance in the first film. It took me 2 years. I used to go in search of work every day. I had no other option because I wanted to do acting only.”

He further added, “It was a filmy scene. I used to cycle from Gurgaon to Delhi. I had read a newspaper clipping about a show being made for Zee TV. I didn’t know the difference between TV and films; I just wanted to act. I called them and they invited me for a meeting. I rode my bicycle to South Extension.”

Rajkummar Rao mentioned, “My mother borrowed the money, and somehow we paid him the amount. But when I went back after three days, the whole office disappeared. The office was locked. I asked people around, and they told me those guys had run away.”

On the personal front, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao got married in November 2021 after almost a decade of dating each other. In a recent interview, the actress shared that she found her husband 'very creepy' after watching his performance in the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD), and also recalled their first meeting.

Talking to Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa recalled, "I had just seen LSD. His first film. About three days later, one of my school friends called me, she said, 'Could you do this video for me, it’s a music video, and I am calling this other actor called Rajkummar. He was just in LSD.' I said, 'Ruksana, no, I am not coming because I think he is very creepy and I was scared.' She was like, 'Nothing will happen, we will send you a car, and why don’t you get your sister along with you?’ I was like, 'Okay, let’s see.'"

She continued, "I made my sister sit between me and Raj, and they started chit-chatting. I was feeling weird because he was that creepy guy from that movie. So, I was pinching her, and said do not talk to him. And eventually, it was bit awkward, because the ride was also long from Mumbai to Pune. So, he was like, 'Hey, what do you do?' I am like, 'I have done these couple of ads.' And the moment I said that, I saw there was some shift. And as the story goes, he had seen that particular ad and he was like, 'I wanna marry this girl.'"