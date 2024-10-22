India and Pakistan extended the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor agreement for five more years, ensuring continued pilgrim access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

India and Pakistan have decided to extend the agreement on the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for another five years, allowing pilgrims to continue visiting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan without interruption. The Ministry of External Affairs announced the extension on Tuesday, stating that the decision was made through diplomatic channels. The original agreement, which was signed on October 24, 2019, had a validity of five years, and its extension will ensure that pilgrims from India can continue to use the corridor to visit the holy site in Pakistan’s Narowal district.

The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor provides a direct connection between the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab and the Kartarpur gurdwara in Pakistan, which is located around four kilometers across the Ravi River. This gurdwara holds significant importance for the Sikh community as it is associated with Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, who spent over 18 years there. Guru Nanak was born in Nankana Sahib and passed away on September 22, 1539.

The Ministry of External Affairs also highlighted that India has once again requested Pakistan to remove the $20 service charge that it imposes on each pilgrim for using the corridor. This request has been made repeatedly due to continued appeals from pilgrims who wish for the fee to be lifted to make the journey more accessible.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing that the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to support the Sikh community’s access to their sacred places. He confirmed that the agreement on the corridor has been renewed for the next five years.

The corridor has been used by many pilgrims since it was first opened. In July 2022, the Indian government informed the Lok Sabha that over 1,10,670 Indians and overseas citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders had visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib using this passage. The renewal of the agreement reflects both countries' commitment to keeping this vital connection open for Sikh pilgrims.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

