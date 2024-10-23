Reena Roy married Mohsin Khan in 1983 and moved to Pakistan. They welcomed a daughter named Jannat but their marriage did not last for long.

There are many actors and actresses in the film industry who have quit the world of glitz and glamour for the sake of love. One of these actresses was yesteryear's superstar Reena Roy, who made her debut at just 15, appearing in the Hindi film Zaroorat in 1972. A few years later, after starring in blockbuster films like Kaalicharan and Naagin, Reena Roy emerged as one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood at just 19 years of age. She held on to this tag till 1980.

Reena Roy, in the early 80s, was at the peak of her career and starred in many super hit films, especially with Jeetendra. However, rather than her professional achievements, Reena Roy attracted more attention to her personal life. Reena Roy was especially haunted by her highly-publicised love affair with Shatrughan Sinha, who married Poonam Sinha in 1980. Soon, at the age of 26, Reena Roy quit acting and surprised the world by marrying Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan and moving across the border.

They welcomed a daughter named Jannat but their marriage did not last for long. Reena Roy was not able to cope with Mohsin's lifestyle and in 1990, they both got divorced.

Reena Roy said that Mohsin Khan wanted to settle down in London but she was against the idea. After their divorce was a done deal, Reena Roy returned to India without her daughter. At this time, it was Shatrughan Sinha who helped her get custody of her daughter.

Reena Roy, after winning her daughter's custody, brought her back to India and changed her name from Jannat to Sanam.

Reena Roy never remarried again and remained single. Reena Roy tried to make a comeback in films too but failed miserably. She and her daughter now reportedly run acting classes in Mumbai.

