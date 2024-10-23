In a recent interview, Alice Kaushilk's boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon said that he never proposed to her for marraige.

Bigg Boss 18’s Alice Kaushik has been making headlines ever since she entered the house. Recently, she was heard talking about her boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon in front of Karan Veer Singh and Eisha Singh.

She revealed how he proposed to him and said, “I’m the first girlfriend jisko usne ghar pe introduce kiya. He approached me only, ‘I want to marry you’. It wasn’t like ki I like you, I love you, no, seedha I want to marry you. He knows I’m a no-nonsense person. (I'm the first girlfriend whom he introduced her to the house.)”

Meanwhile, in an interview, Kanwar says he never proposed to Alice for marriage. He said that she is a nice girl but he never asked her for marriage, his family will get a heart attack if they heard such things. Kanwar said, “koi shaadi vaadi nahi horri.”

Netizens reacted to the interview and said Alice deserves a better guy. One of them wrote, “Not a Alice fan but Feelings bad for her.” The second one said, “Oh god I have always loved Kanwar for his dance and as a person he was .but if u r like this I don't like u anymore. Eeven if u didn't say this then also u shouldnt have said it and u clearly declined about marriage. Why do men even date if they don't wanna marry?”

The third person commented, “She deserves better bro... Shame on you.” The fourth person commented, “Didnt expect this from him. Atleast uske bahar aane tak to chup rehta why to shade her.” Another one commented, “Why is he clarifying her statement? He is not a keeper though. Be proud if you asked her to marry her. She needs to be stronger to handle this sort of nonsense.”