Abhishek Bachchan is set to feature in Shoojit Sircar's next I Want To Talk. The actor on Wednesday unveiled the teaser of the film on social media.

Of late, Abhishek Bachchan has been in the news for his personal life as the rumours of divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are abuzz. Amid this, the actor shifted the focus to his next film, I Want To Talk. The actor teamed up with director Shoojit Sircar to tell a story of a man who ‘lives to talk’. Taking to Instagram, he shared the first glimpse of the upcoming film, prompting fans to share reactions.

In the I Want To Talk teaser, Abhishek’s voice can be heard in the background while a bobblehead with his face is placed on the dashboard of a moving car. "I don't just love to talk, I live to talk. I see only this basic difference between life and death. Those who are alive can speak; those who are dead can't,” he said in the short video. He captioned the teaser as, “We all know that one person who ̶l̶o̶v̶e̶s̶ lives to talk. Here’s the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him! Tag that person you know who lives to talk!”

Abhishek’s industry friends Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Riteish Deshmukh among others dropped their first reaction to the teaser. “One of my favourite filmmaker’s and my favourite person and incredible actor! Is going to result in magic,” wrote Karan. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said, “Wow .. what a teaser !!” Riteish commented, “Can’t waittttttttt - big love big bro.” Farah wrote, “Im tagging u @bachchan iv heard you talk.”

On the other hand, the netizens spammed the comment section with mixed reactions. “Can’t wait…this is gonna be a cinematic masterpiece…,” wrote a user. Another commented, “All the bestest wishes Junior B. Shoojit da and your combo should give us a beautiful movie.” Some social media users trolled him. “Bro's just a flop actor now chilling on dad's money and wife's fame lmao.”

I Want To Talk is bankrolled by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. Initially scheduled for a November 15 release, the film is set to arrive in theatres on November 22. Besides it, Abhishek also has Housefull 5 and Be Happy in his kitty.