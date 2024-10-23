The highlight of their visit was the unexpected room upgrades. Initially assigned a Premier Room, the couple was later moved to an Executive Suite for two nights, valued at over Rs 90,000 per night, which offered an elevated level of service.

A Pune-based chartered accountant revealed how she transformed Rs 4 lakh spent on her American Express Platinum Travel Card into a vacation at the Westin Himalayas in Uttarakhand. In a detailed thread on X, she explained how she utilised her credit card points to secure a three-night stay at the luxury hotel, which normally costs nearly Rs 3 lakh, for a significantly reduced price.

Located about an hour's drive from Dehradun Airport, The Westin Himalayas offers a tranquil view of Uttarakhand's greenery. The chartered accountant and her husband opted for a cab from the airport for Rs 1,500, avoiding the hotel's taxi service which charges Rs 5,000. She described the check-in process as "well organised," noting that while the lobby may not have met her expectations in grandeur, the hotel's interiors and the services provided were efficient and well-executed.

The highlight of their visit was the unexpected room upgrades. Initially assigned a Premier Room, the couple was later moved to an Executive Suite for two nights, valued at over Rs 90,000 per night, which offered an elevated level of service.

How I Turned a 4 Lakh Spend on My AMEX Platinum Travel Card into a Dream Vacation at One of India's Top Marriott Resorts!

Hello from The Westin Himalayas

Excited to share details of how I scored this amazing stay using credit card points

Read till the end pic.twitter.com/JztTOUbhYq — Priti Jain (@mepritijain) October 19, 2024

The chartered accountant noted that their visit at the end of August provided ideal weather conditions. Additionally, their stay came with several unique benefits. Typically, Marriott does not include free breakfast when redeeming reward nights, but the couple received complimentary breakfast for each night of their stay without having to request it.

The Westin also offers complimentary daily Hi-Tea and hosts a Ganga Aarti ceremony on a deck by the Ganges. This spiritual event, accompanied by live music, became a highlight of their evenings. The staff even surprised her husband with birthday wishes and a Negroni cake.

Regarding dining, the couple enjoyed a variety of local and international cuisines. Notably, they praised the live barbecue at Haven and the Japanese offerings at Toya.

How did they secure this deal?

To book their three-night stay, the chartered accountant utilised 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy points, which were acquired by transferring 58,000 American Express Membership Rewards points during a 30% bonus promotion.

The suite upgrade and additional perks, originally valued at Rs 1.5 lakh, ultimately made the stay worth nearly Rs 3 lakh, all of which was funded entirely through credit card points.