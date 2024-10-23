VIRAL
The video has gone viral with over three million views. One user even said, “we got Uber camel before GTA VI”
A recent video of an unusual incident in the Dubai desert has gone viral on social media. A pair of women found themselves stranded in the arid landscape when their vehicle broke down. In a moment of desperation, they decided to open the Uber app, only to discover an unexpected option: a camel ride.
The women at Al Badayer on Dubai-Hatta Road are featured in the video, which has gone viral with over three million views. When they looked at the app, they discovered a camel as an option for a ride, along with traditional cars and ATVs. One of them was curious and ordered the camel transport. A man arrived soon on a camel, introducing himself as an 'Uber Camel Driver.' One of the women joyfully shouted, "We actually got lost and ordered a camel!"
Many viewers were simply amused by the situation, but others doubted the video’s authenticity. Social media platforms were filled with comments, with one user saying, 'Only in Dubai can you order a camel like it's no big deal!' and ‘we got Uber camel before GTA VI’. Some were sceptical, saying that the whole thing seemed staged or too good to be true. Some doubted their claims that they were lost in the desert based on observations about the visible road behind them.
Although some reacted with mixed feelings, this quirky incident is a testament to Dubai’s reputation for quirky experiences and surprises. This unusual ride option is a fitting one for the city's luxurious lifestyle, innovative services, and adventurous spirit. Meanwhile, many are discussing online whether such a service could really be part of Uber's service offerings or if it was just a clever marketing stunt.
