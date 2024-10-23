Headlined by Prabhas, the romantic horror comedy The Raja Saab is slated to release on April 10 next year.

Prabhas is celebrating his 45th birthday on October 23. On his special day, the makers of his upcoming film The Raja Saab unveiled the motion poster of the romantic horror comedy. The much-awaited film, directed by Maruthi, also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the three leading ladies.

The 2-minute motion poster opens with a haunting Happy Birthday tune playing on a piano in the middle of a jungle. It then follows a mysterious figure roaming the woods before transporting viewers to a vintage palace, where Prabhas' look is finally unveiled. The poster captures the actor's charisma, revealing Prabhas seated on a throne in a black outfit, set against the grand backdrop of a vintage palace. With his salt and pepper hairstyle, the Telugu star can be seen dressed as a king and holding a cigar, and exudes a powerful, nostalgic vibe that has left fans in awe. The poster also features the tagline, "Horror Is The New Humor," followed by "Happy Birthday, Rebel Saab” as Prabhas is known as the Rebel star in south.

This motion poster has impressed the fans and hinted at Prabhas' dual role in The Raja Saab, as the actor looked young, suave, and sleek in the film's first glimpse unveiled in July earlier this year. One of his fans wrote, "Blockbuster vibes", while another added, "Prabhas looks unexpected. Super look." "Dual role, wow", read another comment.

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi, and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under his banner People Media Factory. The music is composed by National Award-winning music composer Thaman S, Karthik Palani is the cinematographer, and Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao serves as the editor. It is slated to release on April 10, 2025 in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

