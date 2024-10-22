Currently serving as Joint Secretary in the Energy Department in Jharkhand, Ramesh grew up in a lower-middle-class family.

The UPSC prelims are scheduled for next week, and aspirants are preparing diligently for one of India’s toughest exams. Successful candidates will be selected for roles like IAS, IPS, and IFS. Many aspirants find inspiration from the achievements of previous toppers and create strategies to excel in the exam.

One such inspiring story making waves online is that of IAS officer Ramesh Gholap, a symbol of determination who overcame physical disabilities and financial hardships to secure an All India Rank (AIR) of 287, without any coaching.

Who is IAS officer Ramesh Gholap?

Currently serving as Joint Secretary in the Energy Department in Jharkhand, Ramesh grew up in a lower-middle-class family. His father, Gorakh Gholap, ran a bicycle repair shop, but his health deteriorated due to alcoholism, and he passed away while Ramesh was still in school. Ramesh's financial situation was so dire that he couldn't afford the 2 rupees required to travel to his father's funeral.

His mother, Vimla Gholap, began selling bangles in nearby villages to support the family, with Ramesh and his brother helping her. Despite having a polio-affected left limb and facing severe financial constraints, Ramesh remained determined. He moved to Barshi, Maharashtra, to live with his uncle and continue his education.

Although he excelled in his studies, financial difficulties led him to earn a diploma in education. He pursued a degree in arts from an open university and became a teacher in 2009. A chance meeting with a tehsildar during his college years inspired him to aim higher.

Ramesh quit his job and moved to Pune for six months to prepare for the UPSC after his mother managed to gather funds for his studies.

Clearing UPSC without coaching

Ramesh took a six-month break from work to prepare for the UPSC. Although he failed in his first attempt in 2010, he continued to study on his own. His persistence paid off in 2012, when he cleared the Civil Services Examination with an AIR of 287 under the handicapped quota, becoming an IAS officer through sheer dedication and hard work.