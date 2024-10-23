Rohit Sharma captured everyone's hearts by fulfilling a fan's special request for Virat Kohli while signing an autograph.

As Rohit Sharma leads Team India into the second and penultimate Test against New Zealand in Pune, the Hitman captured the hearts of fans with a heartwarming gesture towards a special supporter. This devoted fan patiently waited for India's practice session to conclude at the MCA Stadium in Pune, seizing the opportunity to approach Rohit as he made his way to the Indian dressing room. Upon spotting the seasoned batsman, the female fan requested an autograph. Rohit graciously complied, but she went a step further by asking him to convey a message to Virat Kohli, her idol.

Rohit's response was nothing short of endearing, and the heartwarming moment was soon shared across various social media platforms, touching the hearts of fans worldwide.

“Rohit bhai please autograph de do (Rohit bhai please give me your autograph),” the fan can be heard telling the Indian skipper as he approaches. Rohit obliges and gives her an autograph when the fan asks her to pass on a message to Kohli. “Aur Virat bhai ko bolna unki bohot badi fan aayi hui thi (Please tell Virat bhai that one of her biggest fans came),” the fan asked Rohit, who responded with “bolta hu (I will tell)”.

Watch:

In the thrilling India-NZ Test series, the Rohit-led hosts suffered a devastating loss in the three-match Test series opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, falling to the Kiwis by eight wickets. Despite a washed-out opening day, India bravely chose to bat first in challenging conditions, only to be dismissed for a mere 46 runs - their lowest-ever score on home soil - thanks to pacer Matt Henry's impressive 5 for 15 performance. The Kiwis capitalized on this opportunity, taking a massive 356-run lead with outstanding performances from Rachin Ravindra (134), Devon Conway (91), and Tim Southee (65).

India fought back valiantly, posting a respectable 458 runs, led by Sarfaraz Khan's impressive 150 and Rishabh Pant's near-century with 99 runs. However, they could only set a modest 107-run target for the visitors, who successfully chased it down on the final day, Sunday, October 20th, to claim a 1-0 lead in the series.

The anticipation is high as the second Test is set to begin on Thursday, October 24th, with the home side eager to redeem themselves and keep the series alive.

Also read| 'Rohit is clueless, Kohli used to...': Fans slam India skipper after shocking defeat to New Zealand in Bengaluru