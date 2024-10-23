Adnan Siddiqui shared the poster of Akhiyaan De Kol featuring Kriti Sanon and slammed the makers.

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui took to Twitter and slammed Kriti Sanon’s song Akhiyaan De Kol from her upcoming movie Do Patti. He said that they have ruined the classic song. In the song, Kriti Snaon can be seen wearing a tight red bodycon outfit while showing off her moves.

Adnan shared the poster of Akhiyaan De Kol featuring Kriti Sanon and wrote, “Imitation can be flattering, but not when it means tearing apart a classic by a legend. Please show some respect for Reshma jee and the legacy she left behind. Her music deserves to be treated with the dignity it commands, not reduced to just another sordid ripoff.”

Imitation can be flattering, but not when it means tearing apart a classic by a legend. Please show some respect for Reshma jee and the legacy she left behind. Her music deserves to be treated with the dignity it commands, not reduced to just another sordid ripoff. pic.twitter.com/aNBLHIjGvB — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 20, 2024

Pakistani actress Mishi Khan also wrote, “Ruined the song...shame on you.”

Meanwhile, dxpressing her excitement about the project, Kriti in a press note shared, "Do Patti is incredibly special to me, not just because it's my first film as a producer, but also because it allowed me to explore my own duality on-screen. This film has been like my baby; Kanika and I have nurtured it from the start, especially in our capacity as producers and it's truly fulfilling to see this journey through with Netflix. Do Patti also has a poignant message woven in which is the reason why I chose to produce this film as my first, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it." Reflecting on her role as Vidya Jyothi, Kajol added, "As an actor, I have always looked forward to roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This being the first time I play a police officer, I can't wait for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been rewarding."

The film will be out on the streaming platform on October 25.