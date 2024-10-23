Abhishek Bachchan, who returned to Mumbai on Monday after a shooting schedule of Housefull 5, was nowhere to be seen, further fueling the divorce rumours. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been married for 17 years now. The couple have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

The divorce rumours surrounding Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan and his wife and superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan refuse to die down, especially when the two are not spotted together at major family events. A photo on Reddit is currently going viral where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen attending an intimate birthday party with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and her mother, Brindya Rai.

However, it was the absence of Abhishek Bachchan from the family gathering that kept the netizens on their toes, wondering about the relationship between the power couple.

In the photo going viral online, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen holding her daughter close while posing with her cousins. The photo was reportedly shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's cousin, who was celebrating her birthday. Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, the superstar's mother Brinda Rai was also seen in attendance.

Abhishek Bachchan, who returned to Mumbai on Monday after a shooting schedule of Housefull 5, was nowhere to be seen, further fueling the divorce rumours.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been married for 17 years now. The couple have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The divorce rumours began earlier this year when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to make a solo appearance with her daughter at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen attending the SIIMA Awards by herself, only accompanied by Aaradhya Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan's absence and none of the Bachchan family members' reaction to her win also left fans fuming.

