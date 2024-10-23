During her vacation in Mumbai, this actress grabbed director Ramesh Behl’s attention who approached her for a movie.

Bollywood celeb Neelam Kothari Soni has been turning heads with her style, glamour ever since she made her acting debut. She is one of the leads in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Season 3 of the Netflix series is also streaming now.

Let’s know more about her

Early Life:

Neelam Kothari Soni was born in Hong Kong, her father was a Gujarati Jain father while her mother was Iranian. Her family was into jewellery-making business. The actress was a teenager when her family settled in Bangkok.

During her vacation in Mumbai, she grabbed director Ramesh Behl’s attention who approached her and signed her for Jawaani (1984).

Career:

The actress made her acting debut with Jawaani (1984), later starred in films like Love 86 (1986), Ilzaam (1986), Sindoor (1987), Khudgarz (1987), Hatya (1988), Farz Ki Jung (1989), Billoo Badshah (1989), Taaqatwar (1989) and Do Qaidi (1989); simultaneously starred opposite Chunky Pandey in films Aag Hi Aag (1987), Paap Ki Duniya (1988), Khatron Ke Khiladi (1988), Ghar Ka Chiraag (1989), and Mitti Aur Sona (1989).

Worked with Govinda, Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh

After her debut film, Neelam received many offers. She starred in Ilzaam (1986) opposite debutant Govinda and then she worked with him in 14 movies as they became a hit pair. Their biggest hits are Love 86 (1986), Khudgarz (1987), Hatya (1988) and Taaqatwar (1989).

Apart from Govinda, she starred in five hits with Chunkey Pandey - Aag Hi Aag (1987), Paap Ki Duniya (1988), Khatron Ke Khiladi (1988), Mitti Aur Sona (1989) and Ghar Ka Chiraag (1989).

The actress also starred in Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) in which she was a VJ at the start of the film. She worked with Salman Khan in Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999).

Neelam Kothari played Amitabh Bachchan's sister in the 1990 award-winning movie Agneepath, she played the role of Siksha Chauhan.

Now is one of the leads alongside Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sajdeh in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives streamed on Netflix.