Meet man who is the former CFO of OYO and has joined Lenskart as its new CFO following the departure of Mukti Hariharan to Coca-Cola.

Abhishek Gupta, the former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the hospitality startup OYO, has officially joined eyewear company Lenskart as its new CFO. Gupta shared this exciting news on his LinkedIn profile on October 22, expressing gratitude for his time at OYO. He wrote, “After nine amazing years at OYO, I have recently joined Lenskart as the CFO. Thank you Ritesh (OYO founder) and the entire team of OYO for the trust and friendship.”

Gupta's move comes less than two months after Lenskart’s previous CFO, Mukti Hariharan, left the company to take on a new role at Coca-Cola. Hariharan reflected on her time at Lenskart in a farewell message, stating, “Last week marked my final days at Lenskart, and what an incredible journey it has been. I’m excited for the future of the business, and I feel immense pride in the high-performance team I had the opportunity to build and lead. Working alongside Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, Ramneek Khurana, Shweta Shukla, and Ashwani Agarwal has been an absolute privilege. Their passion, drive, and unwavering commitment made this journey truly remarkable.”

Gupta left OYO in March and began his new role at Lenskart in August, according to updates on his LinkedIn profile. In his position as CFO, he will be responsible for steering long-term strategic planning and execution, as well as developing the financial strategy for the company. Gupta aims to enhance corporate governance at Lenskart.

Meanwhile, OYO announced in December that Gupta would be stepping down, promoting Rakesh Kumar, who has been with the company for over six years, to the role of group CFO. OYO is also preparing for a potential listing on the stock exchange in the future.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

