Ratan Tata’s legacy as a visionary leader and compassionate human being will continue to inspire generations to come

Ratan Tata, an iconic and the former chairman of the Tata Group, passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. He took his last breath in a Mumbai hospital after spending two days in intensive care. Tata, who led the Tata Group for over two decades, was a widely respected leader in the Indian business circle and also received the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award.

After earning his BS in architecture from Cornell University in 1962, Tata joined his family’s business. In 1991, he succeeded his uncle, JRD Tata, as the chairman of the Tata Group, guiding the conglomerate through major growth and global expansion.

Tata opened up about his personal life during an interview with Humans of Bombay. He spoke about the challenges he faced after his parents divorced. “My grandmother raised us and taught us to retain our dignity at all costs, a value that stayed with me throughout my life,” he shared.

Tata also reflected on his love life, revealing that he had fallen in love while working in Los Angeles after graduating. He almost got married but chose to return to India to care for his ailing grandmother. Sadly, due to the 1962 Indo-China war, the relationship ended as the woman’s parents weren’t comfortable with her moving to India.

Ratan Tata’s legacy as a visionary leader and compassionate human being will continue to inspire generations to come.