Navjot Simi, born on December 21, 1987, in Gurdaspur, Punjab, achieved an inspiring career shift from dentistry to the prestigious Indian Police Service (IPS). Initially, she earned a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Baba Jaswant Singh Dental Hospital and Research Institute in Ludhiana, where a promising dental career awaited her. However, her passion for serving the nation drove her towards the civil services.

Determined to make her mark, Navjot studied tirelessly, often late into the night, preparing for one of the toughest exams in the world. In her first attempt in 2018, her hard work paid off as she passed the UPSC exam and secured an All India Rank of 735, becoming an IPS officer.

After training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, she received her first posting as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Patna. Her work has particularly focused on the safety of women and children, earning her widespread respect.

Navjot is also very active on social media, where she shares her journey and achievements, inspiring millions of young people. With over 1.1 million followers on Instagram, she has become a role model for many aspiring to break barriers.

Navjot's husband, Tushar Singla, is an IAS officer of the 2015 batch. Together, they continue to serve the public.