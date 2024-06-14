Dr Vivek Bindra spoke in favor of NEET students, now the Supreme Court has also ordered a re-test

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

GAIL (India) Limited launches ‘Waah Kya Energy Hai’ campaign to promote clean and sustainable fuel choices

PM Modi meets French President Macron on sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy

The Menopausal Metamorphosis: Navigating the Emotional Rollercoaster

Bollywood's most successful actor has 74 hits, more than Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Salman, Akshay; still not called superstar

Dharmendra Bilotia to star in Rajasthani web series on migrant workers' struggles

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

GAIL (India) Limited launches ‘Waah Kya Energy Hai’ campaign to promote clean and sustainable fuel choices

The Menopausal Metamorphosis: Navigating the Emotional Rollercoaster

Bollywood's most successful actor has 74 hits, more than Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Salman, Akshay; still not called superstar

7 most expensive things owned by Kartik Aaryan

Signs of iron deficiency in women

8 animals with powerful healing abilities

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, risked career for love, quit acting after marriage, her husband is..

Bollywood's most successful actor has 74 hits, more than Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Salman, Akshay; still not called superstar

Dharmendra Bilotia to star in Rajasthani web series on migrant workers' struggles

HomeEducation

Education

Dr Vivek Bindra spoke in favor of NEET students, now the Supreme Court has also ordered a re-test

NEET 2024 exam was conducted at 4750 centers across the country, some of these centers had some shortcomings during the exam like time loss, dummy candidates and paper leak.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 03:15 PM IST

Dr Vivek Bindra spoke in favor of NEET students, now the Supreme Court has also ordered a re-test
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ever since the results of NEET 2024 came out, there has been an uproar in the whole country. About which now famous motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bindra has posted a video with his research on his YouTube channel in which he has explained the whole matter in detail. When the NEET result came on June 4, even students who got 100 percent marks were not eligible to take admission in AIIMS because not one or two but 67 candidates topped this time. 6 students from the same center were toppers, which raised 

questions like paper leak. In this entire controversy, the students are suffering the most. In this matter, many questions are being raised on NTA i.e. National Testing Agency. To know what is the real truth of this matter, Dr Vivek Bindra also spoke to the officials of NTA and found answers to some important questions.

24 lakh students participated in this NEET 2024 exam. This exam was conducted at 4750 centers across the country, some of these centers had some shortcomings during the exam like time loss, dummy candidates and paper leak. When Dr Vivek Bindra specifically spoke to the NTA officials about this, he came to know that NTA itself has caught more than 40 dummy candidates so far and has registered cases against the mafia.

Why did the NEET result come on June 4 instead of 14, is there any conspiracy behind this?

Another question also arose about this NEET result, why the result that was to come on June 14 was announced 10 days earlier on the day of the election result? Was there any conspiracy behind this too? The answer to this question is that NTA had said that the result of the NEET exam could come on 14th June or anytime before that but it was understood that the result will come on 14th June. The reason for the result coming early is only that the whole process got over quickly, that is why the result was also announced early.

Another big question is how did 67 students get 100% marks in such a big 

competitive exam, whereas last year only 2 students were toppers in this exam. Out of these 67 students, 44 students got the benefit of Answer Key Discrepancies, which the students also challenged. But the experts considered both the options of the challenging questions to be correct due to which so many students got more marks. 6 students were given compensatory marks due to loss of time, while there were 17 students who got full marks with their hard work.

Why were 1563 students given compensatory marks?

Questions are now being raised on those 1563 students who were given compensatory marks due to the mistake of the exam center. On this, Dr Vivek Bindra says that there should be complete 

justice with the students, so these 1563 students should be re-examined. However, in this case, the Supreme Court has now given a big decision in favor of the students and said that now all these 1563 students will have to take the exam again. After which the questions raised on the result of this exam and NTA will end automatically. If the rest of the students have any questions related to this whole matter, they can ask them by emailing NTA's email id neet@nta.ac.in. To know more about this in detail, you can also watch this video of Dr Vivek Bindra on his channel.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This film featured two superstars, got shelved, actor never worked in Bollywood again, actress is now going viral for...

Chandu Champion public review: Netizens hail Kabir Khan’s ‘masterclass’, call it Kartik Aaryan’s career-best film

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's grandson Devansh got richer by Rs 1.7 crore at age 9, here's how

Hamare Baarah release halted by Supreme Court after Islamophobia charges, judges call trailer 'offensive'

Weeks before her wedding to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant says she is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement