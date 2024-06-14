Dr Vivek Bindra spoke in favor of NEET students, now the Supreme Court has also ordered a re-test

NEET 2024 exam was conducted at 4750 centers across the country, some of these centers had some shortcomings during the exam like time loss, dummy candidates and paper leak.

Ever since the results of NEET 2024 came out, there has been an uproar in the whole country. About which now famous motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bindra has posted a video with his research on his YouTube channel in which he has explained the whole matter in detail. When the NEET result came on June 4, even students who got 100 percent marks were not eligible to take admission in AIIMS because not one or two but 67 candidates topped this time. 6 students from the same center were toppers, which raised

questions like paper leak. In this entire controversy, the students are suffering the most. In this matter, many questions are being raised on NTA i.e. National Testing Agency. To know what is the real truth of this matter, Dr Vivek Bindra also spoke to the officials of NTA and found answers to some important questions.

24 lakh students participated in this NEET 2024 exam. This exam was conducted at 4750 centers across the country, some of these centers had some shortcomings during the exam like time loss, dummy candidates and paper leak. When Dr Vivek Bindra specifically spoke to the NTA officials about this, he came to know that NTA itself has caught more than 40 dummy candidates so far and has registered cases against the mafia.

Why did the NEET result come on June 4 instead of 14, is there any conspiracy behind this?

Another question also arose about this NEET result, why the result that was to come on June 14 was announced 10 days earlier on the day of the election result? Was there any conspiracy behind this too? The answer to this question is that NTA had said that the result of the NEET exam could come on 14th June or anytime before that but it was understood that the result will come on 14th June. The reason for the result coming early is only that the whole process got over quickly, that is why the result was also announced early.

Another big question is how did 67 students get 100% marks in such a big

competitive exam, whereas last year only 2 students were toppers in this exam. Out of these 67 students, 44 students got the benefit of Answer Key Discrepancies, which the students also challenged. But the experts considered both the options of the challenging questions to be correct due to which so many students got more marks. 6 students were given compensatory marks due to loss of time, while there were 17 students who got full marks with their hard work.

Why were 1563 students given compensatory marks?

Questions are now being raised on those 1563 students who were given compensatory marks due to the mistake of the exam center. On this, Dr Vivek Bindra says that there should be complete

justice with the students, so these 1563 students should be re-examined. However, in this case, the Supreme Court has now given a big decision in favor of the students and said that now all these 1563 students will have to take the exam again. After which the questions raised on the result of this exam and NTA will end automatically. If the rest of the students have any questions related to this whole matter, they can ask them by emailing NTA's email id neet@nta.ac.in. To know more about this in detail, you can also watch this video of Dr Vivek Bindra on his channel.