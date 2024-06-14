Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vet monitors lion's heart rate using Apple watch, video goes viral

NEET 2024 re-exam notification released, exam to be conducted on...

Bihar NET-UG Paper Leak: Burnt papers, post-dated cheques, Rs 32 lakh, why is NTA silent over these?

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu or Infosys founder Narayana Murthy: Whose grandson is richer?

Kannada actor Darshan, aides served biryani in jail after arrest in murder case? Bengaluru police says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vet monitors lion's heart rate using Apple watch, video goes viral

NEET 2024 re-exam notification released, exam to be conducted on...

Bihar NET-UG Paper Leak: Burnt papers, post-dated cheques, Rs 32 lakh, why is NTA silent over these?

Before Kalki 2898 AD, 6 films where Amitabh Bachchan played a superhuman

8 Indian foods banned abroad

8 most intelligent Mughal queens

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Kannada actor Darshan, aides served biryani in jail after arrest in murder case? Bengaluru police says...

This film was rejected by Aamir Khan, Salman Khan did it for money, made history, became first Indian film to..

Bombay High Court slams Shaadi Ke Director Karan aur Johar makers for ‘targeting’ Karan Johar, restrains release till…

HomeEducation

Education

Bihar NET-UG Paper Leak: Burnt papers, post-dated cheques, Rs 32 lakh, why is NTA silent over these?

During the NEET exam on May 5, the Bihar Police arrested several individuals involved in the paper leak.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 01:06 PM IST

Bihar NET-UG Paper Leak: Burnt papers, post-dated cheques, Rs 32 lakh, why is NTA silent over these?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The controversy around the NEET-UG exam continues nationwide, with medical students raising questions against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the paper leak incident. They argue that while the Supreme Court has ordered re-examinations for the 1,563 candidates who were granted grace marks, the investigation by Bihar Police, which claimed that the NEET paper was leaked, remains unaddressed.

During the NEET exam on May 5, the Bihar Police arrested several individuals involved in the paper leak. The investigation revealed that around 35 candidates were provided with the NEET-UG questions and answers before the exam. However, no strict action has been taken, and the NTA has not provided a clear response.

Students claim there have been irregularities in the NEET exam from the start. They approached the Supreme Court regarding the paper leak, but the exam was not halted. Following the re-exam decision, student frustration has increased, accusing the NTA of covering up its mistakes and denying justice to 23 lakh students.

NTA's Silence

Bihar Police stated that it’s unclear if the papers they seized were indeed leaked as the NTA has not confirmed this. The investigation found that the paper came from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Sources suggest the leak occurred during transportation. Additionally, burnt copies of the leaked questions were found, but the NTA is yet to confirm this. Thirteen people, including candidates' relatives and brokers, have been arrested in connection with the leak. However, the NTA has not provided its report on the burnt 'leaked papers' recovered from Bihar to the police.

The first arrest in the paper leak case was that of one Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu, based on inputs received by Bihar Police. The accused had positioned solvers at multiple centers and safe houses, with pre-obtained question papers. Junior engineer Yadavendu was arrested along with Akhilesh and Bittu during a routine check by Shastrinagar police at Rajvanshi Nagar. They had several NEET admit cards in their possession. Following leads from Yadavendu, Ayush, Amit and Nitish were arrested. Later, Sanjeev Singh from Nalanda was also arrested.

Bihar Police's investigation revealed that the gang contacted students through dubious educational consultancies and coaching centers. One of the accused, Amit Anand, ran an educational consultancy in Patna. The investigation uncovered that the question papers were collected from NTA's nodal points in various states and transported to local banks before being sent to exam centers. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar discovered that employees involved in transporting the papers leaked them.

The EOU's investigation indicated that the same gang was involved in leaking questions from BPSC TRE 3.0 exams. They charged candidates between Rs 30 to 32 lakh, asking them to answer the questions at a safe house before escorting them to exam centers. According to Bihar Police, parents of two candidates, who were already in contact with the organizers, helped gather students at the safe house. These candidates paid less than others. The EOU believes they uncovered only one nexus where about a dozen operatives assisted five candidates.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Free Aadhaar updation deadline extended again; check new date here

World Bank: India to maintain fastest-growing economy status, expected to achieve 6.7% GDP growth in..

Ghaziabad: 5 including 2 children die as house in Loni area catches fire

PM Modi arrives in Italy's Apulia for G7 Summit; several bilateral meetings lined up with world leaders

India ‘robbed’ of FIFA World Cup 2026 seat? Netizens blast disputed goal by Qatar, slam referee

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement