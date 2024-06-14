Viral

'My tax is for the nation's development, not for free distribution': Why is this slogan trending on social media?

Before elections, political parties often promise various free services and benefits in their manifestoes.

The slogan "My tax is for the nation's development, not for free distribution" has resurfaced on social media following the re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's NDA government for a third consecutive term. Before elections, political parties often promise various free services and benefits in their manifestos. Once elected, these parties must spend billions of rupees to fulfill these promises, using taxpayer money rather than personal or party funds. This has led to growing frustration among taxpayers, who are now voicing their displeasure on social media platforms.

