NEET 2024 re-exam notification released, exam to be conducted on...

The NEET re-test will be held only for candidates who were awarded 'compensatory marks.'

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released a notification regarding a reconduct NEET-UG examination for 1,563 students. As per the notification, NEET-UG 2024 re-test is scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2024, results expected will be declared on June 30, 2024. The NEET re-examination will be conducted only for candidates who were awarded 'compensatory marks.'

The NEET (UG) 2024 was conducted at 4,750 centres in 571 cities (including 14 cities abroad) for more than 24 lakh candidates. The NEET (UG) 2024 result was declared on June 4.

As per the official notice released by NTA, the High Powered Committee was constituted and set up to examine the issue of granting compensatory/grace marks to 1563 candidates as grievances had been raised in respect of the said action. The High Powered Committee, after in-depth consideration of all relevant aspects, submitted its recommendations/report which has been accepted by NTA.

"As per the recommendations of the High Powered Committee, NTA decided to reconduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) [NEET (UG)] - 2024 on 23 June 2024 for 1563 candidates who had experienced time loss during the originally scheduled examination on 05 May 2024 and were awarded compensatory marks," read the official notice.

NEET Re-exam schedule