Education

Meet woman, a Phd holder who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 6 without coaching in 2nd attempt, but didn’t became IAS due to…

She then studied at St. Thomas College to pursue her MA in Political Science. She also completed her PhD in International Relations after securing the Junior Research Fellowship in the UGC NET exam.

Many UPSC aspirants dream to become IAS one day, bust some of them choose not to become IAS and make an unconventional choice despite getting top rank. One similar story is of Gahana Navya James hails from Pala in the Kottayam district of Kerala. She did her BA in History from Alphonsa College in Pala. She then studied at St. Thomas College to pursue her MA in Political Science. She also completed her PhD in International Relations after securing the Junior Research Fellowship in the UGC NET exam. Thereafter, she cracked the UPSC exam in 2022 with AIR-6 without any coaching in her second attempt... James relied completely on newspapers for her preparation. Inspired and encouraged by her uncle IFS officer Sibi George, Navya also chose to become an IFS officer instead of an IAS despite security AIR-6.



Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.