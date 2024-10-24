As the owner of Sagar Ratna, a well-known food chain that has gained popularity across Delhi-NCR and North India, Banan has carved out a niche in the competitive restaurant industry.

Jayaram Banan's journey to success is a testament to perseverance and resilience. Overcoming numerous challenges, he has transformed his aspirations into reality, ultimately becoming a millionaire. As the owner of Sagar Ratna, a well-known food chain that has gained popularity across Delhi-NCR and North India, Banan has carved out a niche in the competitive restaurant industry.

Jayaram, often known as the "Dosa King of the North," revolutionized the market by selling dosas. However, the path to establishing this successful chain was far from easy. Hailing from Udupi, he started his career working as a dishwasher in a Mumbai cafeteria, earning just Rs 18 a month.

In 1974, he relocated to Delhi and embarked on a new journey as a canteen manager. His dream of owning a restaurant didn't come to reality until 1986, when he opened Sagar Ratna. On its first day, the restaurant made a humble Rs 408, marking the start of what would become a thriving food empire.

What began as a humble eatery in the city quickly gained traction, drawing a dedicated customer following. The delectable South Indian dishes offered at Sagar Ratna became immensely popular, leading to rapid growth for the restaurant. Jayaram Banan expanded his successful venture internationally, opening new locations in Canada, Singapore, and Bangkok. Today, the restaurant boasts an annual turnover exceeding Rs 300 crore.

With more than 100 restaurants across the globe, Sagar Ratna has evolved into a formidable culinary force over the years. Its dedication to quality and flavour has driven its impressive success.

