In latest gaffe, US President Joe Biden salutes Italian PM Meloni at G7 Summit, watch viral video

In a viral video, US President Joe Biden was seen awkwardly saluting Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his meeting for the G7 summit on Thursday.

The video was posted yesterday and quickly garnered massive attention from netizens. While some thought Biden’s gesture to be awkward, there were some who appreciated the US President for showing respect to the Italian Prime Minister.

Watch the viral video here:

Did Giorgia Meloni join the US Military and no one told us?



Why did Biden just salute her? pic.twitter.com/BoW7Q1KTzh — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) June 13, 2024

Moreover, there was another video of Biden which is doing the rounds on social media. In this viral video, a group of world leaders including Meloni, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron were getting ready for a photograph. On the other hand, Biden seemed to wander off from the group photo and gave a thumbs-up to someone.

Soon after noticing Biden walking away, Meloni reached him and called him back for a group photograph of the leaders.

WHAT IS BIDEN DOING? pic.twitter.com/iY33K2srII — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024

This latest incident has sparked even more discussions about Biden's health. However, this is not the first time where Biden was seen behaving weirdly. There have been several instances of Biden’s public gaffes that have caught attention online.

Meanwhile, Biden is a prominent leader on the global stage. At the G7 summit, leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US came together to discuss pressing global issues such as Ukraine's conflict, the rise of artificial intelligence and migration.

They also discussed ways to support Ukraine, coming up with a proposal to provide a $50 billion loan, using frozen Russian assets.

