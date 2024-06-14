Twitter
TLC 2.0 and T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan Cricket Team: A Dynamic Partnership

Mohammad Hafeez hits out at Azam Khan for his poor fitness, says 'whole team covered 2 kms in 10 minutes, he took...'

In latest gaffe, US President Joe Biden salutes Italian PM Meloni at G7 Summit, watch viral video

T20 World Cup, USA vs IRE weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in Florida? What happens to Pakistan?

USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for United States of America vs Ireland

Viral

In latest gaffe, US President Joe Biden salutes Italian PM Meloni at G7 Summit, watch viral video

In a viral video, US President Joe Biden was seen awkwardly saluting Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his meeting for the G7 summit on Thursday.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 05:24 PM IST

The video was posted yesterday and quickly garnered massive attention from netizens. While some thought Biden’s gesture to be awkward, there were some who appreciated the US President for showing respect to the Italian Prime Minister.

Watch the viral video here:

Moreover, there was another video of Biden which is doing the rounds on social media. In this viral video, a group of world leaders including Meloni, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron were getting ready for a photograph. On the other hand, Biden seemed to wander off from the group photo and gave a thumbs-up to someone.

Soon after noticing Biden walking away, Meloni reached him and called him back for a group photograph of the leaders.

This latest incident has sparked even more discussions about Biden's health. However, this is not the first time where Biden was seen behaving weirdly. There have been several instances of Biden’s public gaffes that have caught attention online.

Meanwhile, Biden is a prominent leader on the global stage. At the G7 summit, leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US came together to discuss pressing global issues such as Ukraine's conflict, the rise of artificial intelligence and migration.

They also discussed ways to support Ukraine, coming up with a proposal to provide a $50 billion loan, using frozen Russian assets.

