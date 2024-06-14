Twitter
Drashti Dhami announces pregnancy after nine years of marriage, shares hilarious video with husband Niraj Khemka

TV actress Drashti Dhami is pregnant with her first child

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 07:49 PM IST

Drashti Dhami announces pregnancy after nine years of marriage, shares hilarious video with husband Niraj Khemka
Drashti Dhami and Niraj Khemka (Image: Instagram)
Actor Drashti Dhami and her husband Niraj Khemka will soon expand their family with the arrival of their first child. On Friday, the couple announced the news of their pregnancy with a fun video on Instagram.

In the clip, Drashti and Niraj are seen holding a banner that read,"Could be Pink, Could be Blue. All we know is that we are due! October 2024." Sharing the video, the couple wrote, "In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way #BabyKOnBoard We can't wait for October 2024!"

The comment section of their post is filled with congratulatory wishes from the members of the film and TV industry and fans. "Arey !!! Congratulations," actor Karan Tacker commented. "Many congratulations to both of you," actor Hina Khan wrote. "Best announcement! Congratulations lots of love," actor Kritika Kamra commented.

On the work front, Drashti was last seen in the series 'Duranga', co-starring Gulshan Devaiah. Apart from that, she has also been part of several TV soaps, such as 'Dil Mill Gayye', 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', and 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani', among others.

