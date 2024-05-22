Twitter
Groom saves bride from unexpected milk bath during haldi ceremony, viral video melts internet

In a heartwarming gesture during an Indian wedding's Haldi ceremony, a groom steps in to protect his bride after a guest unexpectedly pours milk on her face.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 22, 2024, 03:27 PM IST

Weddings are cherished occasions, marking the beginning of a couple's new life together. Every detail, from lavish decorations to emulating celebrity styles, is meticulously planned to create unforgettable memories. Among these cherished moments, a heartwarming incident from a recent Indian wedding has captured the internet's attention, ensuring it a permanent place in the bride's heart.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WeddingPlz.com (@weddingplz)

The viral video, shared widely on social media, features a touching scene from the Haldi ceremony, a traditional pre-wedding ritual in Indian culture. In the video, the bride and groom are seen covered in the yellow turmeric paste, a hallmark of the Haldi ceremony, surrounded by joyful guests. Suddenly, a guest unexpectedly pours milk over the bride, catching her off guard.

With the bride struggling to clear the excess Haldi from her face and unable to open her eyes, the groom immediately steps in. He requests the guest to pour the milk on him instead and helps the bride wipe her face. As they prepare to freshen up, the groom ensures the bride receives a towel first, displaying his considerate nature.

This small yet profound gesture has melted hearts across social media, with users praising the groom's thoughtfulness. One user commented, “Using milk is definitely part of the tradition in some areas. However, how this guest just surprised them with it is questionable. They both handled it so gracefully!” Another remarked, “Everyone is talking about the milk… But I am watching how the boy protects his wife… How respectful and shows how much he loves her.”

“The groom was such a loving gentleman to his bride… he volunteered to take the milk on his head and handed the towel to her first,” noted another user.

While many lauded the groom's actions, some criticized the guest for wasting milk that could have been put to better use, such as feeding animals.

The video, shared by the Instagram account What A Shot Weddings, has garnered over 2 million views and more than 500,000 likes, with countless reshares. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement