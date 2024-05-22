Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'When I bid for...': Vijay Mallya on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs RR eliminator today

Viral video: Woman tries to cook omelette on road, internet is not happy

RCB cancels practice, press meet after threat to Virat Kohli's security ahead of IPL 2024 eliminator: Report

Meet Indian-origin man, IIT alumnus who is world's second-highest paid CEO, his salary per day is...

RBI approves Rs 2.11 lakh crore dividend payout to Indian govt for 2023-24

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'When I bid for...': Vijay Mallya on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs RR eliminator today

Viral video: Woman tries to cook omelette on road, internet is not happy

RCB cancels practice, press meet after threat to Virat Kohli's security ahead of IPL 2024 eliminator: Report

7 must-watch Indian web series streaming for free on OTT

8 newest countries in the world

9 must-watch web series if you are feeling demotivated

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Watch: Anil Kapoor hijacks The Great Indian Kapil Show, Farah Khan reveals which actor is 'most kanjoos' in Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt quits Welcome 3 after fallout with Akshay Kumar? Report says he walked out after first day because...

Allu Arjun enjoys lunch with wife Sneha at dhaba; fans hail his ‘simplicity’ despite Pushpa success

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian-origin man, IIT alumnus who is world's second-highest paid CEO, his salary per day is...

In 2014, He left Google and made headlines by leading SoftBank in Japan with a record-breaking compensation package.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 22, 2024, 04:39 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Leading some of the largest tech companies globally, IIT graduates are making the institution and country proud. One such story is of a man who is an IIT graduate, has landed the second spot on The Wall Street Journal's 2023 list of highest-paid CEOs in the US. Nikesh Arora, an IIT alumnus and the newest member of the billionaires' club, is currently one of the most talked about figures in the business world. According to a list published by The Wall Street Journal, Indian-born Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora is the second-highest-paid leader in the United States. Out of those Indian-origin, 17 were listed in the top 500, with Shantanu Narayen from Adobe standing out at number 11 with a salary of $44.93 million.

    Sanjay Malhotra (Micron Technology), Ajei Gopal (Ansys), and Reshma Kewalramani (Vertex Pharmaceuticals) ranked among the top 120 as per the list.

    Who is Nikesh Arora?

    Nikesh Arora hails from Ghaziabad. He graduated in 1989 from IIT Varanasi. After getting his engineering degree, Arora pursued an MBA in the US. Arora climbed the corporate ladder at Google in a decade-long career, finally moving out of the company in 2014. In 2014 he left Google and made headlines by leading SoftBank in Japan with a record-breaking compensation package. Since 2018, he's been at cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks.

    In the last two years, Arora has been rewarded with a total compensation of over $33.5 million as per Palo Alto Networks' financial report. In 2021, Nikesh earned a total of $23.28 million which amounted to around Rs 173.4 crore as per the USD-INR conversion rate average for July 2021, for the FY ending July 2021. In 2022, Nikesh earned $10.40 million, amounting to Rs 82.7 crore on a similar conversion average for July 2022. In total, Nikesh’s compensation exceeded Rs 256.1 crore in the last two years, adding over Rs 35 lakh per day to his wealth in two years. He is among the wealthiest CEOs in the world with a net worth of Rs 8,500 crore as per the latest IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022.

    In 2023, Tech giants such as Tesla's Elon Musk and Alphabet's Sundar Pichai also opted for non-traditional compensation structures. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has not received compensation, Sundar Pichai Pichai earned $8.80 million and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta took home $24.40 million, it was reported. 

    The report highlighted the achievements of Arvind Krishna (IBM), Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman (Enphase Energy), Sanjiv Lamba (Linde), among other Indian-descent leaders.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet man who started business at 60, then built Rs 2100 crore company, he is...

    Noida news: Summer vacation declared for classes 9-12 in all schools amid severe heatwave conditions till...

    Meet woman who was married at 16, faced domestic abuse, did odd jobs as single mom, became IAS officer, is posted at...

    Abhishek Kumar reacts to Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel's breakup, his prediction about them in BB17: 'Dard mein insaan...'

    Manoj Bajpayee reveals why Anurag Kashyap didn’t work with him for 14 years: ‘My career was going down, he didn’t...'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

    Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

    Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

    Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

    Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement