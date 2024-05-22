Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pune Porsche Horror: Court cancels bail of teen who killed two with car, sends him to observation home till...

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised: Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla reach KD Hospital

Centre slaps Rs 2710800 fine on Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, 8 others for violating...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Metro services to start early on polling day, check timings for May 25

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first batter in IPL history to....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised: Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla reach KD Hospital

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Metro services to start early on polling day, check timings for May 25

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first batter in IPL history to....

Healthy seeds to boost iron levels in body

8 liquids to increase iron levels

10 animals that can dance

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Lok Sabha Election Phase 5: Rapid Analysis Of Hot Seats | Amethi, Raebareli, Saran, Mumbai, Ladakh

Raja Bhaiya, Dhananjay Singh: Decoding Impact Of Baahubali Politicians In UP Lok Sabha Election 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Be Able To Win 272 Seats With Decreasing Voter Turnout?

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised: Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla reach KD Hospital

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari takes Heeramandi to Cannes, recreates Bibbojaan's iconic Gajagamini walk in floral gown

Bigg Boss OTT returns with season 3, this is why fans are convinced Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as host

HomeIndia

India

Pune Porsche Horror: Court cancels bail of teen who killed two with car, sends him to observation home till...

Juvenile Justice Board had on Sunday granted bail to the teen hours after the accident while asking him to write a 300-word essay on road accidents.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 22, 2024, 09:50 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Juvenile Justice Board in Pune has cancelled the bail granted to a 17-year-old youth allegedly involved in a car accident. It also remanded him to an observation home till June 5. Two persons, both IT professionals, were killed in the accident. 

Now, the new development comes after an outcry when the board had on Sunday granted bail to the teen hours after the accident while asking him to write a 300-word essay on road accidents. The order drew an onslaught of criticism from various quarters. 

Police then approached the Board again, seeking a review of its order and permission to treat the teenager as an adult accused on the ground that the crime was of heinous nature. Police have registered a First Information Report against the minor, son of a real estate developer, under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving ), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

READ | Home Ministry office in North Block gets bomb threat mail, security officials conduct searches

A Porsche car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in Pune city in the early hours of Sunday. The boy's father has already been arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act and remanded in police custody for handing over his car to his underage son, and thus exposing him to danger.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who was married at 16, faced domestic abuse, did odd jobs as single mom, became IAS officer, is posted at...

Abhishek Kumar reacts to Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel's breakup, his prediction about them in BB17: 'Dard mein insaan...'

Manoj Bajpayee reveals why Anurag Kashyap didn’t work with him for 14 years: ‘My career was going down, he didn’t...'

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mahhi Vij recalls her shocking casting couch experience, reveals she was told 'aapka rate card ban jaaega'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement