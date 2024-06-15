Twitter
PM Modi, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni nourish India-Italy strategic partnership, seek to enhance ties in clean energy, AI

Meeting on Friday during PM Modi's one-day visit to Apulia, southern Italy, the leaders reflected positively on their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific and applauded ongoing high-level political dialogue.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 09:30 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

PM Modi, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni nourish India-Italy strategic partnership, seek to enhance ties in clean energy, AI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have reviewed the progress of their strategic partnership and vowed to bolster cooperation on global platforms and multilateral initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Meeting on Friday during PM Modi's one-day visit to Apulia, southern Italy, the leaders reflected positively on their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific and applauded ongoing high-level political dialogue. 

They agreed to expand commercial ties across various sectors, including clean energy and artificial intelligence, under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding on Industrial Property Rights.

The leaders also addressed significant regional and global issues, committing to reinforce defense and security cooperation. Concluding his visit, Modi expressed gratitude for Italy's recognition of India's role in World War II and highlighted future bilateral endeavors in science, technology, and energy transition.

Describing his stint at the G7 Summit in Italy as 'very productive,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for New Delhi in the early hours of Saturday. The G7 summit was held in Italy's Apulia region, where India was invited by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as an 'Outreach Country'.

"Had a very productive day at the G7 Summit in Apulia. Interacted with world leaders and discussed various subjects. Together, we aim to create impactful solutions that benefit the global community and create a better world for future generations," PM Modi wrote in a post on X, after concluding the visit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Delhi LG sanctions prosecution of Arundhati Roy under UAPA in 2010 provocative speech case

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
