'Want to show it...': Radhika Merchant's dress for Ambani cruise bash has a special Anant Ambani connection

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on July 12 this year. The much-awaited Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are some of the richest people in India and make sure they celebrate every occasion with pomp and show.

The power couple recently organised a luxurious cruise bash for their youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant. The couple had a second pre-wedding ceremony in May in Italy onboard a luxury cruise ship. The Ambani family hosted a starry-night-themed formal party where the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant caught everyone's attention.

Radhika Merchant wore a Robert Wun-designed gown which had a special connection to Anant Ambani. The beautiful chiffon gown featured a printed love letter that Anant Ambani wrote for his ladylove Radhika Merchant on her 22nd birthday.

Speaking about the same, Radhika Merchant told Vogue, "He wrote me this long letter for my birthday about what I mean to him. I wanted it for posterity—I want to be able to show it to my kids and grandkids and say that ‘this is what our love was'."

The bride-to-be styled her look with a layered necklace and matching earrings.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on July 12 this year. The much-awaited Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai.

The wedding festivities will be spread across three days, from July 12 to July 14. The main wedding ceremonies will start on Friday, 12th July, 2024 with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Saturday, 13th July will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad or Divine Blessings. Sunday, 14th July, will be the Mangal Utsav or the Wedding Reception.

READ | IPL brand valuation rises to Rs 134858 crore in 2024, most valued franchise is not Mukesh Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh's KKR