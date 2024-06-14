Viral video: Man spotted carrying live snakes inside metro, internet reacts

A viral video showing a man calmly carrying two pythons on public transport has ignited debate online over the safety and appropriateness of transporting snakes in public spaces.

In a peculiar turn of events captured on video, a man traveling on public transport with two pythons has set the internet abuzz. Despite the common fear of snakes, some individuals keep them as pets, occasionally taking them along on journeys.

The footage, originally shared on Instagram by @factsclip, shows the man calmly seated with a python resting on his lap and another draped around his neck. The reptiles, seemingly unperturbed by the surroundings, attract mixed reactions from fellow passengers. While most appear nonchalant, one woman in particular looks visibly concerned yet manages to maintain her composure.

"This should be illegal," the caption accompanying the video reads, reflecting the divisive responses it has sparked online. Viewers took to the comments section to express their opinions, with many asserting the act of transporting snakes in public spaces is unsafe and should be prohibited.

"Why does the snake on his lap look like he's demanding an explanation?" remarked one user, highlighting the surreal nature of the scene. Another commenter praised the concerned woman's reaction, stating, "She's the only one with the right idea. It's baffling how everyone else seems unfazed."

Since its upload, the video has garnered a staggering 23.4 million views on Instagram alone, underscoring the widespread interest in unusual and contentious behavior involving exotic pets.