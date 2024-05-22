Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Virat Kohli on verge of massive record as RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Home Ministry office in North Block gets bomb threat mail, security officials conduct searches

Meet Indian king who married 10 times, had 88 children and 350 concubines, he was...

Jennifer Lopez says she ‘feels misunderstood’ amid divorce rumours with Ben Affleck: 'We are so...'

Calcutta HC cancels all OBC certificates issued since 2010, says services of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Be Able To Win 272 Seats With Decreasing Voter Turnout?

Virat Kohli on verge of massive record as RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Meet Indian king who married 10 times, had 88 children and 350 concubines, he was...

8 healthy juices that improve digestion

Indian to win most Player of the Tournament in T20 World Cup

7 must-watch Indian web series streaming for free on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Be Able To Win 272 Seats With Decreasing Voter Turnout?

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Katrina Kaif pregnant with first child, planning to deliver baby in London? Actress' representative issues statement

Watch: Anil Kapoor hijacks The Great Indian Kapil Show, Farah Khan reveals which actor is 'most kanjoos' in Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt quits Welcome 3 after fallout with Akshay Kumar? Report says he walked out after first day because...

HomeIndia

India

Home Ministry office in North Block gets bomb threat mail, security officials conduct searches

The call to the DFS was made after an officer posted at the North Block received the bomb threat email, a police officer said.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 22, 2024, 05:36 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A bomb threat has been received by the North Block, which houses the home ministry, according to an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). The threat was received through an email, according to the official. The DFS official said a dog squad and bomb disposal and detection teams along with police and fire department personnel are conducting searches.

The call to the DFS was made after an officer posted at the North Block received the bomb threat email, a police officer said. Searches are on and, as of now, nothing suspicious has been found, the officer said.

 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Bangladesh MP who went missing in India, found murdered in Kolkata

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India's biggest flop was most expensive film ever, had 4 pan-India superstars, earned Rs 8 crore, producer went bankrupt

Indian government issues ‘high-risk’ warning, attackers can access…

10000mAh, 22.5W fast charging power banks under Rs 1000 on Amazon

This star's husband convinced her to pose naked, sold nude photos, murdered her; then killed...

Jr NTR surprises fans on birthday, announces NTR 31 with Prashanth Neel, shares details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement