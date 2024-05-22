Home Ministry office in North Block gets bomb threat mail, security officials conduct searches

The call to the DFS was made after an officer posted at the North Block received the bomb threat email, a police officer said.

A bomb threat has been received by the North Block, which houses the home ministry, according to an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). The threat was received through an email, according to the official. The DFS official said a dog squad and bomb disposal and detection teams along with police and fire department personnel are conducting searches.

The call to the DFS was made after an officer posted at the North Block received the bomb threat email, a police officer said. Searches are on and, as of now, nothing suspicious has been found, the officer said.

WATCH A bomb threat mail was received from the Police Control Room at the North Block, New Delhi area. Two fire tenders have been sent to the spot. Further details awaited: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/LG4GpZ0cgS — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

