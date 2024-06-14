Twitter
Massive fire breaks out at shopping mall in Kolkata; no casualties reported

GAIL (India) Limited launches 'Waah Kya Energy Hai' campaign to promote clean and sustainable fuel choices

PM Modi meets French President Macron on sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy

The Menopausal Metamorphosis: Navigating the Emotional Rollercoaster

Bollywood's most successful actor has 74 hits, more than Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Salman, Akshay; still not called superstar

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, risked career for love, quit acting after marriage, her husband is..

After working with superstars like Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, everyone thought Namrata would be the next superstar. However, at the peak of her career, she quit acting and got married.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 04:11 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, risked career for love, quit acting after marriage, her husband is..
TRENDING NOW

Today, we will tell you about an actress who gained immense popularity despite having a short career in films. This actress who displayed her acting skills in films like 'Kachche Dhaage' (1999), 'Ezhupunna' 'Tharakan' (1999), 'Vaastav: The Reality' (1999), and 'Pukar' (2000), left the film industry at the peak of her career for love. She married a South superstar and got busy building a family life, away from the film world. It has been more than 20 years since the actress was last seen on the silver screen, however, even today she lives a luxurious life with her husband and children.

We are talking about Namrata Shirodkar who made her debut opposite Salman Khan in 1998 with the film 'Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai'. Before entering the film world, Namrata Shirodkar was a model. She was crowned Miss India in 1993.

Before making her debut with Salman Khan, Namrata Shirodkar appeared in a short role as a child artiste with Shatrughan Sinha in the 1977 film 'Shirdi Ke Sai Baba'. After working with superstars like Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, everyone thought Namrata would be the next superstar. However, at the peak of her career, she quit acting and got married. 

Namrata Shirodkar met Mahesh Babu on the sets of 'Vamsi'. The couple fell in love and got married in 2005. Mahesh Babu wanted a 'non-working' wife and thus, Namrata Shirodkar quit films to marry him. 

The former actress now lives in Hyderabad with her husband and their two children, a son and a daughter. Namrata Shirodkar is away from the film world but her husband Mahesh Babu is a South superstar with an estimated massive net worth of over Rs 300 crore. 

READ | Meet superstar who quit acting at peak of her career, got married, faced domestic violence for 30 years, now runs..

