Meet superstar who quit acting at peak of her career, got married, faced domestic violence for 30 years, now runs..

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 02:36 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

    Many actresses in the film industry enter the film world with a lot of expectations but then they leave their careers behind either due to professional or personal reasons. Rati Agnihotri, one of the superstars of the 80s, is one such actress who left a deep mark on her fans with all the films that she appeared in. The actress made her debut opposite Kamal Haasan in 1981 with the superhit film 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye'. 

    Rati Agnihotri became an overnight star after this film was released. She was living and breathing a career that many actors dream of having. However, despite the bed of roses that she experienced in her professional life, her personal life was full of turmoil. 

    Rati Agnihotri married Mumbai-based businessman and architect, Anil Virwani at the peak of her career. She went against her parent's wishes and got married to Anil Virwani in 1985. Rati Agnihotri quit acting after marriage to concentrate on her family life. 

    However, in the first year of marriage, Rati Agnihotri's personal life came crumbling down. Her husband used to beat her badly and things only got worse with time. Rati Agnihotri once confessed in an interview how Anil used to beat her so badly that she used to run around the house to save herself.

    Despite these difficulties, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, in 1986. However, things between Rati and Anil kept going from bad to worse. The actress had to endure domestic abuse for 30 years. 

    Then, in 2015, after her son was all grown up, Rati Agnihotri gathered all her courage and decided to end her marriage. "I thought in my mind that I am a 54-year-old woman and will gradually become old and weak and then one day I will get beaten to death," Rati Agnihotri was once quoted as saying. 

    In March 2015, Rati Agnihotri not only got divorced but also filed a case of domestic violence against her husband. As of now, Rati Agnihotri spends most of her time in Poland and owns and runs an Indian restaurant there, with the help of her sister Anita.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
