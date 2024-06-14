Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu or Infosys founder Narayana Murthy: Whose grandson is richer?

Reading and hearing about the wealth possessed by Chandrababu Naidu's grandson is reminiscent of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's 5-month-old grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty who holds an exceptional 0.04 percent stake in the company.

N Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party, was sworn in to serve as the fourth Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh recently. On this day, the stock of Heritage Foods, the dairy company that his family promotes, touched an all-time high, making Chandrababu Naidu much richer.

The stock of Heritage Foods gave Chandrababu Naidu and his family a windfall as it quadrupled in 12 sessions. Let us tell you that Chandrababu Naidu and his family own a 35.7% share in the business out of which his wife Bhuvaneswari has a 24.37 percent stake, his son Lokesh owns 10.82 percent, his daughter-in-law Brahmani owns 24.37 percent, and his 9-year-old grandson Nara Devaansh owns 0.06 percent.

Nara Devaansh's 56,075 shares, after the profits, are now worth Rs 4.1 crore, up from Rs 2.4 crore on June 3. All in all, Chandrababu Naidu and his family earned Rs 1,225 crore.

These shares worth over Rs 240 crore were gifted to Ekagrah by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy after his birth. He is the third grandchild of Narayana Murthy and his wife, author-philanthropist, Sudha Murty, and son of Rohan Murty and Aparna Krishnan. Ekagrah Rohan Murty is now one of the youngest millionaires in India. After this development, Narayana Murthy's stake in Infosys has reduced to 0.36%.

Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murty also owns a 1.05% stake in Infosys, while Rohan has a 1.64% stake, and their mother, Sudha Murty, owns a 0.93% stake.

Given the information that we have, Narayana Murthy’s grandson, as of now, is much richer than Chandrababu Naidu's grandson.

