Happy Father's Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your dad

Here are some heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes to share with your dad, making him feel cherished and special.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 06:12 AM IST

Happy Father's Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your dad
Father's Day is a special occasion to honor and appreciate the love, sacrifices, and guidance of fathers and father figures around the world. As Father's Day 2024 approaches on June 16th, many of us are looking for the perfect words to express our gratitude and affection. Here are some heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes to share with your dad, making him feel cherished and special.

Father's Day 2024: Wishes

Happy Father's Day to the man who has taught me life lessons. I am incredibly grateful to have you as my father.

Thank you, Dad, for all the love and sacrifices. You are my hero, today and always. Happy Father's Day!

Happy Father's Day! Your love and guidance have shaped me into the person I am today. Thank you for everything.

Wishing a fantastic Father's Day to the most amazing dad in the world!

Happy Father's Day to my mentor, protector, and role model! I am so blessed to be your child.

Father's Day 2024: Messages

May this special day be as wonderful as you are. Thank you for all the love and support. Happy Father's Day!

May this day bring you as much happiness and love as you have given us. Thank you for being an amazing person. Happy Father's Day!

Happy Father’s Day to my first hero and my forever friend. Your love means the world to me.

Thank you for always being there for me. I love you so much and wish you a happy Father's Day.

Happy Father's Day to the best dad ever! Your love and support mean so much to me.

Father's Day 2024: Quotes

No man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much. 

To be the father of a nation is a great honour, but to be the father of a family is a greater joy.

I think my mom put it best. She said, 'Little girls soften their daddy's hearts'.

Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad. 

Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers of song.

