Weather update: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states till this date, check forecast here

Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha are expected to have isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) for the next 4 days, increasing thereafter.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy to very heavy rainfall anticipated on Monday and Tuesday. The IMD also forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on June 17 and 18.

In a post on X, the IMD mentioned that sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to experience isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.5-204.4 mm) rainfall, with extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on June 15 and 16, continuing from June 17 to 19. The IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya over the next 4–5 days.

The rain forecast includes widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next 7 days.

Conditions are favorable for the further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and the Northwest Bay of Bengal over the next 4-5 days. In East India, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next 2 days, followed by a decrease of 2-3°C. Central India may see a fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C over the next 4-5 days.

A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. The Regional Meteorological Centre predicts thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

From June 15 to 18, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are expected in many parts of Uttar Pradesh. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi are likely to experience heat wave to severe heat wave conditions from June 15 to 17.



