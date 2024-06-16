Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Eight Israeli soldiers killed in Rafah explosion, IDF confirms

Happy Father's Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your dad

Meet IAS officer, IIT graduate who left high-paying job at Samsung, then cracked UPSC exam, got AIR..

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states till this date, check forecast here

Home Minister Amit Shah to review J-K security situation today in wake of recent terror attacks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Fixed deposits: Which bank is offering highest FD interest rates post RBI's new guidelines?

'He doesn't know how to...': Shahid Afridi slams Babar Azam for replacing Shaheen Afridi as T20I captain

PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

8 Bollywood stars who had inter-faith marriages

10 costliest cities to buy a home

Does eating mango cause acne?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Swara Bhasker reacts to Kangana Ranaut slap incident, says actress-politician used Twitter to 'justify violence'

Shah Rukh Khan took only Re 1 signing amount for this cult film, gave bulk dates to director, later rejected it for..

Made in Rs 9 crore, this film became blockbuster, was rejected by six actresses, won three National Awards, earned...

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states till this date, check forecast here

Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha are expected to have isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) for the next 4 days, increasing thereafter.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states till this date, check forecast here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy to very heavy rainfall anticipated on Monday and Tuesday. The IMD also forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on June 17 and 18. 

In a post on X, the IMD mentioned that sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to experience isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.5-204.4 mm) rainfall, with extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on June 15 and 16, continuing from June 17 to 19. The IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya over the next 4–5 days.

The rain forecast includes widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next 7 days. Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha are expected to have isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) for the next 4 days, increasing thereafter.

Conditions are favorable for the further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and the Northwest Bay of Bengal over the next 4-5 days. In East India, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next 2 days, followed by a decrease of 2-3°C. Central India may see a fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C over the next 4-5 days.

A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. The Regional Meteorological Centre predicts thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

From June 15 to 18, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are expected in many parts of Uttar Pradesh. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi are likely to experience heat wave to severe heat wave conditions from June 15 to 17.

 

 


.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi to flag off 2 new Vande Bharat trains on this date, check route, timetable, and other details

From Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani to Jyotiraditya Scindia: Meet richest ministers in Modi 3.0 Cabinet

'Had a very productive day at the G7 Summit': PM Modi on his Italy visit, emplanes for Delhi

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states till this date, check forecast here

Meet star, who used to borrow money from friends, earned Rs 1500 as first pay; now charges Rs 40 crore per film, he's...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement