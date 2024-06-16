Meet IAS officer, IIT graduate who left high-paying job at Samsung, then cracked UPSC exam, got AIR..

IAS Kanishak Kataria was educated at Kota's St. Paul's Senior Sec. School after moving to Kota, Rajasthan.

For students studying to pass the UPSC test and become IAS officers, the path of IAS officer and IIT-Bombay alumni Kanishak Kataria is nothing short of inspirational. IAS Kanishak Kataria resigned his well-paying profession in order to concentrate on passing the UPSC test, and he was successful in achieving All India Rank 1 in 2019.



IAS Kanishak Kataria was educated at Kota's St. Paul's Senior Sec. School after moving to Kota, Rajasthan. Kanishak Kataria consistently performed well academically, placing 44th in the IIT JEE 2010. He attended the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, where he minored in applied statistics and completed a B.Tech in computer science.



In South Korea, Kanishak Katarria began his professional career as a data scientist at the well-known electronics manufacturer Samsung. A few years later, he went back to India and worked in Bengaluru for an American startup. Although Kanishak Kataria was receiving a high salary from his employment, he made the decision to leave in order to focus on studying for the UPSC test.

After spending a few months studying at a tutoring institution in Delhi, Kanishak Kataria moved to Kota to pursue independent studies. When he achieved All India Rank 1 in 2019 and was appointed as an IAS officer, his perseverance had finally paid off. In a previous interview, Kataria claimed to be an expert in artificial intelligence as well as a sports enthusiast.