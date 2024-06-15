Twitter
Delhi to Patna in 3 hours: Check route, stations, top speed to be...

The bullet train promises several advantages. It will significantly cut travel time between Patna and New Delhi, benefiting travellers and allowing for convenient leisure trips

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 04:44 PM IST

Delhi to Patna in 3 hours: Check route, stations, top speed to be...
Indian Railways is set to launch a bullet train service, which will cut down the travel time between Patna and New Delhi to just 3 hours. Currently, this journey takes more than 17 hours by regular train. This new bullet train will be an extension of the ongoing Delhi-Mumbai high-speed rail project. Covering over 1,050 kilometres, the route will link key cities like Buxar, Patna, and Gaya.

While final decisions on the exact route and station locations are still in progress, Patna is likely to have a dedicated bullet train station. The rail line will be elevated to a height similar to a two-storey building, which will ensure smoother travel.

The bullet train promises several advantages. It will significantly cut travel time between Patna and New Delhi, benefiting travellers and allowing for convenient leisure trips. 

Second, the high-speed service will enhance business and commerce. Faster travel will enable quicker movement of goods and people, boosting economic activity between businesses in Delhi and Patna. The bullet train will play a key role in promoting tourism. With easier and faster connectivity, more tourists will be encouraged to explore the cultural and historical attractions of both Patna and Delhi. 

Currently, trains between Patna and Delhi take about 17 hours. The Vande Bharat Express, which travels at 130 kmph, completes the journey in 9 hours. However, the new bullet train, which may run at a speed of 350 kmph, will reduce the travel time to just 3 hours.

