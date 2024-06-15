Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shubman Gill unfollows India captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram after....

Meet actress who became star at 17, rejected Akshay, Shah Rukh's blockbusters, disappeared from films, then became...

Karnataka hikes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre as state govt raises sales tax, check new rates here

Meet MIT graduate who secured 42nd rank in UPSC, is now suspended due to..

IND vs CAN T20 World Cup, weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in Florida? Check latest update

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli in focus as India face Canada in Florida

Shubman Gill unfollows India captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram after....

Meet actress who became star at 17, rejected Akshay, Shah Rukh's blockbusters, disappeared from films, then became...

8 lesser-known Mughal monuments

Mughal king Shah Jahan met Mumtaz at this market

Drink this thing in morning to keep sugar level under control

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet actress who became star at 17, rejected Akshay, Shah Rukh's blockbusters, disappeared from films, then became...

Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Prabhas for Kalki 2898 AD first song, promo stuns fans: 'North-south ka deadly combo'

Meet actress, who made her debut with Yash Raj Films, worked with Salman, Shahid, quit Bollywood to become...

HomeIndia

India

Karnataka hikes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre as state govt raises sales tax, check new rates here

The increase in price comes following an official notification from the Government of Karnataka, which indicates a revision in the sales tax levied on petroleum products

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 06:01 PM IST

Karnataka hikes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre as state govt raises sales tax, check new rates here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Karnataka government has announced an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, effective immediately from Saturday. The increase in price comes following an official notification from the Government of Karnataka, which indicates a revision in the sales tax levied on petroleum products.

The price of petrol has surged by Rs 3, bringing the cost per litre in Bengaluru to Rs 102.84, up from the previous rate of Rs 99.84. Similarly, the price of diesel has increased by Rs 3.02, raising the cost per litre from Rs 85.93 to Rs 88.95.

According to the Petroleum Dealers Association, the price has increased because the state government has revised the sales tax in the state, which is levied on petroleum products in the state.

According to the notification, the sales tax on petrol has been increased from 25.92 percent to 29.84 percent, while the tax on diesel has risen from 14.3 percent to 18.4 percent by the state government.

This significant increase in the sales tax has directly impacted the retail prices of both petrol and diesel across the state.

The move by the Finance Department of Karnataka aims to generate additional revenue for the state. However, it is likely to have a ripple effect on various sectors, including transportation and goods distribution, potentially leading to increased costs for consumers. The immediate implementation of these new prices has caught many residents and businesses by surprise, prompting concerns over the financial burden it may impose.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ahead of House Of The Dragon 2 release, here's everything you need to know

Former champions Pakistan crash out of T20 World Cup 2024, USA qualify for Super 8

Meet Salman Khan’s 'brother', who shared one room with 25 boys, survived on vada pav; then became star, now charges…

Chandu Champion review: Kartik Aaryan gives a performance for the ages in Kabir Khan's moving ode to underdog champions

Income Tax Return: Here's how salaried taxpayers can file it online for FY23-24

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement