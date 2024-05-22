Twitter
Education

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Registration starts today, know eligibility, steps to apply

Candidates should be aware that agnipathvayu.cdac.in will open registration for the Agniveervayu (Musician) rally on May 22, 2024, with a registration deadline of June 5, 2024

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 22, 2024, 06:12 AM IST

(Image source: ANI)
Applications are being accepted by the Indian Air Force for the position of Agniveervayu (Musician) in the Air Force. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply for the positions listed at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, the official website. On May 22, the online application process for the same will open.

Candidates who have completed their tenth standard and are single, regardless of state, are eligible to apply for Agniveervayu recruitment. The notification states that Bengaluru and Kanpur will host the recruitment test.

Candidates should be aware that agnipathvayu.cdac.in will open registration for the Agniveervayu (Musician) rally on May 22, 2024, with a registration deadline of June 5, 2024. The recruitment test will take place at the specified location between July 3 and July 12, 2024.

The IAF has released the eligibility details, including eligibility, age limit, how to apply, educational qualifications, and others, on its official website. Before applying for these positions, candidates should double-check all of the information provided.

 The candidates must have proficiency in music with accuracy in tempo, pitch, and singing. Along with this, they should be able to perform the preparatory tune and any of the notations, i.e., Staff notation/ Tablature/ Tonic Solfa/ Hindustani/ Carnatic etc. Candidates must be able to tune individual instruments (in case of instruments require tuning) and match unknown notes on vocals or instruments.

Candidates must have a certificate of proficiency in playing Grade 5 or equivalent. Or you must have completed a diploma in Hindustani or Carnatic music. Alternatively, there should be a certificate of performance/participation in various events.

Male candidates' height should be at least 162 cm, while female candidates' height should be 152 cm. Female candidates from the Northeast or hilly areas must be at least 147 centimetres tall. The minimum height requirement for Lakshadweep candidates is 150 cm. Male candidates should have a chest circumference of 77 cm without expansion. Both candidates' chest walls should be well proportioned and developed, with a minimum range of expansion of 5 cm.

 Candidates will have to go through several rounds of the selection process, including a proficiency test, written test, physical fitness test, adaptability test II, and medical exam.

