IPL 2024: Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first batter in IPL history to....

The star player of Royal Challengers Bengaluru achieved this remarkable milestone during the Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals.

Renowned batting maestro Virat Kohli has made history by becoming the first player to surpass the 8,000-run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The star player of Royal Challengers Bengaluru achieved this remarkable milestone during the Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals in the 2024 IPL season held in Ahmedabad.

It is worth noting that Kohli's achievement sets him apart from his peers, as no other player in the league has even reached the 7,000-run mark.

Virat Kohli made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during its inaugural season in 2008. In his 252nd match, the accomplished batsman has surpassed the milestone of 8,000 runs, maintaining an impressive average of over 38 with a strike rate of over 130.

At 35 years old, Kohli leads the league in runs by a significant margin, with Shikhar Dhawan trailing behind as the next top scorer with 6,769 runs. Additionally, Kohli holds the record for the most centuries in the IPL, boasting a total of 8, and has also notched up an impressive 55 half-centuries.

Earlier this season, Kohli achieved a significant milestone by becoming the fourth player to participate in 250 IPL matches, a number that has since increased to 252. He now stands alongside esteemed players such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Dinesh Karthik in terms of IPL appearances.

What sets Kohli apart is his unwavering loyalty to a single franchise since the inception of the IPL in 2008 - the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). While other players have moved between teams, Kohli's commitment to RCB has been unwavering, making him a unique figure in the history of the league.

