Love knows no age: 23-year-old woman falls in love with 80-year-old man, goes against family to..

An 80-year-old man named Mr. Li married 23-year-old Xiaofang, a worker at the old age home where he lived, in China’s Hebei Province.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 08:34 AM IST

Love knows no age: 23-year-old woman falls in love with 80-year-old man, goes against family to..
In an unexpected love story, an 80-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have tied the knot in China’s Hebei Province. The groom, known as Mr. Li, found love in Xiaofang, a young woman working at the old age home where he resided. The couple's unusual romance blossomed into marriage despite considerable opposition.

The pair met at the senior care facility where Xiaofang was employed. Their friendship quickly deepened into love, with Xiaofang appreciating Li's maturity, stability, and wisdom, while Li was drawn to Xiaofang’s youthful vitality and kindness. However, their relationship was not without challenges; Xiaofang's family strongly disapproved, leading her to sever ties with them to marry Li.

The couple exchanged vows in a modest ceremony, which was notably absent of family members from either side, as reported by a local Chinese website. Their wedding photos, showcasing their affection, soon made waves on social media, eliciting a mix of reactions from the public.

On social media, the couple's romance has sparked heated debates. Some netizens accused Xiaofang of marrying Li for financial reasons, while others praised her bravery and genuine love for Li. Despite the controversy, Xiaofang remains the primary breadwinner for the couple, with Li relying on his pension due to his age and health issues. Xiaofang has expressed her belief that with Li by her side, anything is possible.

This story joins a host of other unconventional marriages that have captured the internet's attention. Not long ago, an 80-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, India, named Baluram, married a 34-year-old woman named Sheela from Maharashtra. Their romance blossomed after Sheela was charmed by Baluram’s humorous videos on Instagram, leading her to reach out to him. Their connection eventually led to marriage, proving once again that love knows no age boundaries.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
