Cricket

MS Dhoni fans go berserk as former CSK captain announces he is starting his 'own team'

MS Dhoni added fuel to the fire by posting a cryptic message on his official Facebook page hinting at the possibility of starting his own team.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 22, 2024, 07:54 PM IST

MS Dhoni
Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has recently sparked speculation about his future in professional cricket. This speculation began after a cryptic post appeared on his Facebook page, which quickly went viral on social media on Wednesday, May 22.

Dhoni's potential final match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was against Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB), where CSK was eliminated from the ongoing season after a 27-run defeat on Saturday, May 18. Despite this significant event, neither the franchise nor the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has made any official comments regarding his future in the lucrative T20 league.

As rumors continue to circulate about his potential retirement, MS Dhoni added fuel to the fire by posting a cryptic message on his official Facebook page hinting at the possibility of starting his own team. This enigmatic move has left fans speculating about his next steps in the world of cricket.

"Time to take the leap. It's time to do what matters. I'm starting my own team!" Dhoni wrote on his FB.

Dhoni's enigmatic post on Facebook is most likely a promotional campaign for the automobile company Citroen. The esteemed former captain of the Indian cricket team and Chennai Super Kings was named as the brand ambassador for the Paris-based car manufacturer earlier this year. It is speculated that his post hints at a potential upcoming partnership with the renowned automobile company.

MS Dhoni has remained silent on the topic of his retirement from the IPL, however, speculations have arisen indicating that the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman may have concluded his illustrious cricketing career.

During the previous season of the IPL, the former CSK captain persevered through muscle tears and back pain, as the team lacked suitable backup options due to various injuries within the squad. It has been rumored that Dhoni will be traveling to London for treatment on his muscle tear before making any decisions regarding his future in the sport.

Additional reports have suggested that Dhoni will take a few months to carefully consider his next steps in the IPL.

