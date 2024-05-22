Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Virat Kohli on verge of massive record as RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Home Ministry office in North Block gets bomb threat mail, security officials conduct searches

Meet Indian king who married 10 times, had 88 children and 350 concubines, he was...

Jennifer Lopez says she ‘feels misunderstood’ amid divorce rumours with Ben Affleck: 'We are so...'

Calcutta HC cancels all OBC certificates issued since 2010, says services of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Be Able To Win 272 Seats With Decreasing Voter Turnout?

Virat Kohli on verge of massive record as RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Meet Indian king who married 10 times, had 88 children and 350 concubines, he was...

8 healthy juices that improve digestion

Indian to win most Player of the Tournament in T20 World Cup

7 must-watch Indian web series streaming for free on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Be Able To Win 272 Seats With Decreasing Voter Turnout?

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Katrina Kaif pregnant with first child, planning to deliver baby in London? Actress' representative issues statement

Watch: Anil Kapoor hijacks The Great Indian Kapil Show, Farah Khan reveals which actor is 'most kanjoos' in Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt quits Welcome 3 after fallout with Akshay Kumar? Report says he walked out after first day because...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Virat Kohli on verge of massive record as RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 Eliminator

RCB is set to take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their upcoming match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 22, 2024, 06:17 PM IST

article-main
Virat Kohli
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batsman Virat Kohli is on the cusp of creating history during the Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Kohli has the opportunity to achieve a significant batting milestone in the upcoming match of the IPL 2024.

Having silenced critics who questioned his strike rate in the shorter format of the game, the right-handed batsman currently holds the Orange Cap in the ongoing IPL season. With an impressive 708 runs in 14 innings at an average of 64.36 and a strike rate of 155.60, Kohli has notched up one century and five fifties.

RCB is set to take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their upcoming match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. With the aim of extending their winning streak and advancing to Qualifier 2, RCB is determined to maintain their momentum. In contrast, the Sanju Samson-led team has suffered four losses in their last five matches, with one being abandoned due to rain.

Virat Kohli is on the cusp of making history in the Indian Premier League, needing just 29 runs to become the first cricketer to reach 8,000 runs in the tournament's history. As the leading run-getter in the IPL, Kohli has amassed an impressive 7971 runs at an average of 38.69 and a strike rate of 131.94, including 8 centuries and 55 fifties.

Following closely behind Kohli is Shikhar Dhawan, who has scored 6769 runs in 222 matches at an average of 35.25. However, it is unlikely that Dhawan, along with Rohit Sharma, David Warner will surpass Kohli's batting record in the near future.

Despite reaching the IPL final three times, Kohli has yet to secure a tournament victory. In 2016, he set a record by scoring 973 runs in 16 matches at an average of over 81 and a strike rate above 152, including four centuries and seven fifties with a best score of 113.

Kohli now needs 266 more runs to surpass his own record for most runs in a single edition of the IPL. With potentially three matches remaining for his team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli has a golden opportunity to achieve this milestone if they reach the final.

Also read| 'Shahid Afridi nahi hoon': Former India star takes cheeky dig at ex-Pakistan captain on plans to unretire - Watch

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India's biggest flop was most expensive film ever, had 4 pan-India superstars, earned Rs 8 crore, producer went bankrupt

Indian government issues ‘high-risk’ warning, attackers can access…

10000mAh, 22.5W fast charging power banks under Rs 1000 on Amazon

This star's husband convinced her to pose naked, sold nude photos, murdered her; then killed...

Jr NTR surprises fans on birthday, announces NTR 31 with Prashanth Neel, shares details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement