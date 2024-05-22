Virat Kohli on verge of massive record as RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batsman Virat Kohli is on the cusp of creating history during the Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Kohli has the opportunity to achieve a significant batting milestone in the upcoming match of the IPL 2024.

Having silenced critics who questioned his strike rate in the shorter format of the game, the right-handed batsman currently holds the Orange Cap in the ongoing IPL season. With an impressive 708 runs in 14 innings at an average of 64.36 and a strike rate of 155.60, Kohli has notched up one century and five fifties.

RCB is set to take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their upcoming match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. With the aim of extending their winning streak and advancing to Qualifier 2, RCB is determined to maintain their momentum. In contrast, the Sanju Samson-led team has suffered four losses in their last five matches, with one being abandoned due to rain.

Virat Kohli is on the cusp of making history in the Indian Premier League, needing just 29 runs to become the first cricketer to reach 8,000 runs in the tournament's history. As the leading run-getter in the IPL, Kohli has amassed an impressive 7971 runs at an average of 38.69 and a strike rate of 131.94, including 8 centuries and 55 fifties.

Following closely behind Kohli is Shikhar Dhawan, who has scored 6769 runs in 222 matches at an average of 35.25. However, it is unlikely that Dhawan, along with Rohit Sharma, David Warner will surpass Kohli's batting record in the near future.

Despite reaching the IPL final three times, Kohli has yet to secure a tournament victory. In 2016, he set a record by scoring 973 runs in 16 matches at an average of over 81 and a strike rate above 152, including four centuries and seven fifties with a best score of 113.

Kohli now needs 266 more runs to surpass his own record for most runs in a single edition of the IPL. With potentially three matches remaining for his team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli has a golden opportunity to achieve this milestone if they reach the final.

