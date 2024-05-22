'Shahid Afridi nahi hoon': Former India star takes cheeky dig at ex-Pakistan captain on plans to unretire - Watch

Afridi, along with a few other Pakistan cricketers, has a history of reversing his retirement decisions in international cricket.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina made a playful jab at former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi while providing commentary during the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. When asked by Aakash Chopra if he had any intentions of coming out of retirement, Raina humorously responded that he is not Shahid Afridi.

Afridi, along with a few other Pakistan cricketers, has a history of reversing his retirement decisions in international cricket. The renowned all-rounder initially retired in May 2011 as a protest against the PCB, only to reverse his decision later that same year in October following a change in leadership within the PCB. Subsequently, in 2017, the 47-year-old announced his international retirement once again, only to briefly return to the game in 2018 before retiring for the final time in May of that year.

During a recent commentary session featuring Aakash Chopra and Suresh Raina, Chopra inquired about Raina's potential return to cricket. Raina humorously replied, "I am Suresh Raina, not Shahid Afridi." This witty exchange between the two led to a moment of shared laughter.

In August 2020, Raina made the decision to retire from international cricket, following in the footsteps of his close friend, MS Dhoni. Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is, with his last international appearance dating back to 2018. Notably, Raina's standout performances include his crucial innings during the quarter-final and semi-final of the 2011 World Cup.

Throughout his career, the 37-year-old left-handed batsman played a pivotal role in Chennai Super Kings' success, contributing to their four IPL titles. Raina featured in a total of 205 matches for the team from 2008 to 2021.

