'Shahid Afridi nahi hoon': Former India star takes cheeky dig at ex-Pakistan captain on plans to unretire - Watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Virat Kohli on verge of massive record as RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Home Ministry office in North Block gets bomb threat mail, security officials conduct searches

Meet Indian king who married 10 times, had 88 children and 350 concubines, he was...

Jennifer Lopez says she ‘feels misunderstood’ amid divorce rumours with Ben Affleck: 'We are so...'

Calcutta HC cancels all OBC certificates issued since 2010, says services of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Be Able To Win 272 Seats With Decreasing Voter Turnout?

Virat Kohli on verge of massive record as RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Meet Indian king who married 10 times, had 88 children and 350 concubines, he was...

8 healthy juices that improve digestion

Indian to win most Player of the Tournament in T20 World Cup

7 must-watch Indian web series streaming for free on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Be Able To Win 272 Seats With Decreasing Voter Turnout?

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Katrina Kaif pregnant with first child, planning to deliver baby in London? Actress' representative issues statement

Watch: Anil Kapoor hijacks The Great Indian Kapil Show, Farah Khan reveals which actor is 'most kanjoos' in Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt quits Welcome 3 after fallout with Akshay Kumar? Report says he walked out after first day because...

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Shahid Afridi nahi hoon': Former India star takes cheeky dig at ex-Pakistan captain on plans to unretire - Watch

Afridi, along with a few other Pakistan cricketers, has a history of reversing his retirement decisions in international cricket.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 22, 2024, 05:02 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina made a playful jab at former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi while providing commentary during the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. When asked by Aakash Chopra if he had any intentions of coming out of retirement, Raina humorously responded that he is not Shahid Afridi.

Afridi, along with a few other Pakistan cricketers, has a history of reversing his retirement decisions in international cricket. The renowned all-rounder initially retired in May 2011 as a protest against the PCB, only to reverse his decision later that same year in October following a change in leadership within the PCB. Subsequently, in 2017, the 47-year-old announced his international retirement once again, only to briefly return to the game in 2018 before retiring for the final time in May of that year.

During a recent commentary session featuring Aakash Chopra and Suresh Raina, Chopra inquired about Raina's potential return to cricket. Raina humorously replied, "I am Suresh Raina, not Shahid Afridi." This witty exchange between the two led to a moment of shared laughter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sasta_editor (@funique_cric)

In August 2020, Raina made the decision to retire from international cricket, following in the footsteps of his close friend, MS Dhoni. Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is, with his last international appearance dating back to 2018. Notably, Raina's standout performances include his crucial innings during the quarter-final and semi-final of the 2011 World Cup.

Throughout his career, the 37-year-old left-handed batsman played a pivotal role in Chennai Super Kings' success, contributing to their four IPL titles. Raina featured in a total of 205 matches for the team from 2008 to 2021.

Also read| RCB cancels practice, press meet after threat to Virat Kohli's security ahead of IPL 2024 eliminator: Report

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India's biggest flop was most expensive film ever, had 4 pan-India superstars, earned Rs 8 crore, producer went bankrupt

Indian government issues ‘high-risk’ warning, attackers can access…

10000mAh, 22.5W fast charging power banks under Rs 1000 on Amazon

This star's husband convinced her to pose naked, sold nude photos, murdered her; then killed...

Jr NTR surprises fans on birthday, announces NTR 31 with Prashanth Neel, shares details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement