IAS officer's plantable visiting cards go viral: Here's how they work

IAS officer Shubham Gupta of Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra introduces plantable visiting cards embedded with marigold seeds

In a pioneering move towards environmental sustainability, Shubham Gupta, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and Municipal Commissioner of Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra, has unveiled a green initiative that is gaining widespread attention.

Anyone coming to my office from now on will get this card. It grows into a beautiful marigold plant when planted. #Sustainable #Green @WildLense_India pic.twitter.com/oHdQtUMVnK — Shubham Gupta (@ShubhamGupta_11) June 12, 2024

Using the popular social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Gupta shared images of his innovative visiting cards that have caught the eye of netizens across the country. Unlike conventional cards, these eco-friendly alternatives are embedded with seeds of marigold plants, allowing them to be planted and grow into flourishing marigold plants.

Gupta declared that every visitor to his office would receive one of these unique plantable cards, underscoring his commitment to advancing environmental sustainability. His post has garnered nearly 500,000 views, reflecting growing public interest in eco-conscious initiatives.

The caption on these distinctive cards reads, "Anyone coming to my office from now on will get this card. It grows into a beautiful marigold plant when planted." This innovative approach has resonated deeply with social media users, who have lauded Gupta for his creativity and dedication to environmental conservation.

Social media reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with users applauding Gupta's initiative and expressing interest in adopting similar practices. One user commented, "What an innovative idea! Kindly share where to get such recyclable cards printed," while another praised Gupta's efforts, stating, "A well-driven initiative, sir. Do you think the government should adopt more environmentally friendly practices like this?"

Another user highlighted the broader impact of Gupta's initiative, noting, "Very good initiative. Shubham Ji, @Yoth2047, has been skilling tribal women to prepare such cards, which include Tulsi, marigold, and many others. This truly sets the right message!"

Gupta's initiative not only promotes sustainability but also supports local communities by using recycled materials and involving tribal women in the production process. It serves as a compelling example of how small changes can make a significant difference in promoting environmental stewardship.