Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IAS officer's plantable visiting cards go viral: Here's how they work

Vodafone Idea making Rs 24580000000 sale to Nokia and Ericsson, it will offer…

Viral Video: This is what Rs 5595427950 worth of cocaine looks like when set on fire, watch

IPL brand valuation rises to Rs 134858 crore in 2024, most valued franchise is not Mukesh Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh's KKR

Meet actor with no films, still more popular than Bollywood star kids, rumoured to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IAS officer's plantable visiting cards go viral: Here's how they work

Vodafone Idea making Rs 24580000000 sale to Nokia and Ericsson, it will offer…

Viral Video: This is what Rs 5595427950 worth of cocaine looks like when set on fire, watch

8 most intelligent Mughal queens

Diabetes: 8 superfoods to lower insulin resistance

10 most searched things on YouTube 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet actor with no films, still more popular than Bollywood star kids, rumoured to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Ahead of House Of The Dragon 2 release, here's everything you need to know

Chandu Champion review: Kartik Aaryan gives a performance for the ages in Kabir Khan's moving ode to underdog champions

HomeViral

Viral

IAS officer's plantable visiting cards go viral: Here's how they work

IAS officer Shubham Gupta of Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra introduces plantable visiting cards embedded with marigold seeds

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 08:41 AM IST

IAS officer's plantable visiting cards go viral: Here's how they work
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a pioneering move towards environmental sustainability, Shubham Gupta, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and Municipal Commissioner of Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra, has unveiled a green initiative that is gaining widespread attention.

Using the popular social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Gupta shared images of his innovative visiting cards that have caught the eye of netizens across the country. Unlike conventional cards, these eco-friendly alternatives are embedded with seeds of marigold plants, allowing them to be planted and grow into flourishing marigold plants.

Gupta declared that every visitor to his office would receive one of these unique plantable cards, underscoring his commitment to advancing environmental sustainability. His post has garnered nearly 500,000 views, reflecting growing public interest in eco-conscious initiatives.

The caption on these distinctive cards reads, "Anyone coming to my office from now on will get this card. It grows into a beautiful marigold plant when planted." This innovative approach has resonated deeply with social media users, who have lauded Gupta for his creativity and dedication to environmental conservation.

Social media reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with users applauding Gupta's initiative and expressing interest in adopting similar practices. One user commented, "What an innovative idea! Kindly share where to get such recyclable cards printed," while another praised Gupta's efforts, stating, "A well-driven initiative, sir. Do you think the government should adopt more environmentally friendly practices like this?"

Another user highlighted the broader impact of Gupta's initiative, noting, "Very good initiative. Shubham Ji, @Yoth2047, has been skilling tribal women to prepare such cards, which include Tulsi, marigold, and many others. This truly sets the right message!"

Gupta's initiative not only promotes sustainability but also supports local communities by using recycled materials and involving tribal women in the production process. It serves as a compelling example of how small changes can make a significant difference in promoting environmental stewardship.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who made debut at 4, played Amitabh Bachchan's childhood roles, quit acting after many superhit films, now..

Amid reports of wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha says her personal life is 'nobody's business': 'I don't...'

'There is no...': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan makes big statement on NEET UG paper leak allegations

Naseeruddin Shah says he would like to see PM Narendra Modi in skullcap someday: 'He seems fond of...'

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invite leaked; venue, time revealed: 'The rumours were true'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement